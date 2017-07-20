In hospitality, a healthy workplace culture fosters an environment where staff members can learn, grow, and take pride in their work. Research shows that a healthy work culture is essential in the hotel industry; to put it simply, happy employees make for happy guests. But how can hoteliers cultivate a healthy work culture? It has to be an intentional goal. Everyone must work to establish and protect a healthy work culture from the top down, with team leaders especially responsible for setting the appropriate tone. To read more about creating a healthy work culture, click here.