Europe’s Hotel Construction Pipeline Holds Steady

Europe’s hotel construction pipeline has 1,062 projects with a total of 172,063 rooms—up 13 percent year-over-year (YOY), according to a report from Lodging Econometrics. About half of those projects (527 with 91,195 rooms) are under construction, an increase of 30 percent YOY. Projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months total 291 projects with 44,757 rooms, up 28 percent YOY. Meanwhile, projects in the early planning stages are down 20 percent—244 projects with 36,111 rooms have neither started nor planned construction to start in the next 12 months.

The top hotel companies in Europe’s current construction pipeline are: Hilton Worldwide with 164 projects/26,182 rooms; Marriott International with 151 projects/26,631 rooms; and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 101 projects/17,249 rooms. The largest brands in the pipeline for each of these companies are: Hilton’s Hampton Inn with 68 projects/10,268 rooms; Marriott’s Moxy with 45 projects/8,677 rooms; and IHG’s Holiday Inn Express with 47 projects/7,634 rooms. Cities in Europe with the largest pipelines are: London with 89 projects/16,339 rooms; Moscow with 41 projects/8,848 rooms; and Istanbul with 35 projects/6,284 rooms.