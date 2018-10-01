Chattanooga, Tenn.–Vision Hospitality Group has debuted The Edwin, Chattanooga’s newest luxury boutique hotel as part of The Autograph Collection. Located at 102 Walnut Street in the heart of the city’s downtown Bluff View Arts District, the hotel is steps away from the city’s Walnut Street Bridge. Led by architect PV Designs with interiors by the Chicago-based Gettys Group, The Edwin has 90 guestrooms and suites and celebrates local community and culture.

“Our aim is to make The Edwin a cultural hub where both visitors and locals feel drawn to experience our modern day, Southern hospitality. As a lifelong Chattanooga resident myself, we’re so proud to pull from the deep-rooted history of the city to create a new destination where design, art, food and drink capture the spirit of the American South today,” said Vision Hospitality Group President and CEO Mitch Patel.

The Edwin’s name is a nod to Edwin Thatcher who, in the year 1890, led the development of the historic Walnut Street Bridge that connects Chattanooga’s downtown neighborhood to today’s North Shore. The Edwin, honoring both Thatcher and the city’s “can do” spirit, is connecting visitors with the city of Chattanooga through its design, food and beverage, partnerships, and amenities.

Architecture & Design

Inspired by the connections to Chattanooga’s present and future, the design intent at The Edwin—inclusive of colors, textures, and illustrations—is a reflection of the community and the people and places therein. The interiors combine warm, worn-in accents with a fresh, modern design. The use of vintage-style accents anchors the room and are mixed in with modern touches, bold fabrics, mid-century lighting, and sculptural accessories.

Lobby & Guestrooms

Inspired by the natural beauty of the Tennessee River that serves as the backdrop, The Edwin offers 90 guestrooms and suites blending classic southern design elements with a modern, sophisticated décor that celebrates the region. All guestrooms house an array of deliberately contrasting design details. The property also has four Riverfront Suites with views of the Walnut Street Bridge. All guestrooms have Murmaid customized mattresses from Cleveland, Tenn., and Frette linens, in addition to Amazon Echo Dots. All suites also offer Crosley Record Players and guests are invited to borrow albums from the hotel’s listening library located on the fifth floor of the property.

Food & Beverage

The property is home to multiple food and beverage outlets, including Whitebird and Whiskey Thief, led by Executive Chef Kevin Korman. Chef Korman’s cuisine is an interpretation of elevated Southern cuisine, showcasing the heritage and hospitality of the Tennessee River Valley. Whitebird—named for ‘Mysterious Little Whitebird’, Chattanooga founder John Ross’ Cherokee designation—is The Edwin’s signature restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Programming & Partnerships

The Edwin has partnered with local and regional organizations to offer guests amenities on and off property include private docent tours at the Hunter Museum of American Art, located adjacent to the property; guided tastings at Chattanooga Whiskey; and complimentary outdoor gear, including stand-up paddleboards and kayaks, from Rock/Creek.

Spa & Fitness

Located on the hotels’ ground floor, Ama (the Cherokee word for water), incorporates water into its extensive treatment menu. A fitness center and an outdoor plunge pool with three rentable cabanas is also located on the hotel’s fifth floor. In partnership with Chattanooga-based Forte Fitness, group fitness classes including yoga sessions, boot camp, and more are offered complimentary to guests.