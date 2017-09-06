Avison Young Hospitality Group Closes on Six Hotels in August

ATLANTA–The Avison Young Hospitality Group announced that it has brokered six hotels in August. The hotels include: a 378 room, full-service Marriott in downtown Knoxville, Tennessee; a Hampton Inn in downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin; a Holiday Inn Express in Texas; an all-suite hotel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a La Quinta in Louisiana; and a Choice select-service hotel in Florida.

The brokers involved in these closings were Michael Bernath, Brad Sinclair, Victor Kalyanji, Collin Foran, Wendy Blissett, Rick George, and Chris Stark.

“Our August closings were across most all segments and major brand families,” said Chris Stark, principal at Avison Young. “We continue to believe we are in the transaction window of this market cycle.”

The Hospitality Group, which consists of 22 brokers, currently has 227 hotels on the market, totaling $3.6 billion. Eric Gunderson, principal at Avison Young, added, “As we continue to grow, we will be looking to add successful, seasoned brokers to our roster that fit Avison Young’s culture.”

Photo: Marriott Downtown Knoxville, Tennessee