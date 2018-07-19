AHLA Reacts To Passing of NYC Short-Term Rental Ordinance

New York, N.Y.—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Katherine Lugar issued the following statement in response to new short-term rental legislation passed unanimously by the New York City Council to bring strong platform accountability to the home sharing market:

“Today the New York City Council passed an industry-setting measure to force greater transparency and responsibility for short-term rentals while helping to protect the fabric of New York neighborhoods and preserve residents’ access to affordable housing. Municipalities large and small are following the leadership demonstrated in the Big Apple to protect their residents and take back their neighborhoods,” Lugar said.

“Today’s vote comes on the heels of a wave of cities across the country, from Boston to San Diego, who are finally saying, ‘Enough.’ It’s time for Airbnb to be held to the same standards, rules, and regulations as every other American company—large and small,” Lugar continued. “We commend New York City’s Council Members and the many local neighborhood and housing groups who have been working hard to preserve affordable housing and safe neighborhoods for the city’s workforce and hold Airbnb accountable.”