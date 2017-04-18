Home / Lodging Daily News / “Old” Is In for Retro Hotels

“Old” Is In for Retro Hotels

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Lodging Daily News April 18, 2017

Today’s consumers are looking for a dose of nostalgia in their hotel experiences, according to Forbes columnist Ann Abel. Read about this growing trend and how six hotels are hitting the mark with their diverse retro-chic styles here.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top