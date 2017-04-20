Data: U.S. Hotel Performance in March 2017

A March 2017 report of hotels’ performance in the U.S. is delivering positive news to the industry. According to newly-released data from the firm STR, three key metrics topped March 2016 numbers — occupancy (up 2.6 percent), average daily rate (up 2.4 percent), and revenue per available room (RevPar – up 5.1 percent). March 2017 also marks the 85th month that RevPAR showed a year-over-year increase, with Detroit, San Diego, and St. Louis markets posting double-digit RevPAR growth. To read more about the report, click here.