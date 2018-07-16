China’s Hotel Pipeline Shows Marginal Growth Year-Over-Year

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that China’s total hotel construction pipeline has 2,481 projects/546,424 rooms, up 2 percent year-over-year (YOY).

The number of projects under construction in China is up less than 1 percent YOY at 1,725 projects/368,927 rooms. However, the number of projects scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months is up 27 percent YOY at 410 projects/86,995 rooms. Despite the growth in projects scheduled to start construction within a year, the number of hotel projects in early planning stages in China is actually down 13 percent to 346 projects/90,502 rooms.

The cities in China with the largest hotel construction pipelines are: Shanghai with 129 projects/25,750 rooms; Guangzhou with 106 projects/25,481 rooms; Chengdu with 89 projects/19,723 rooms, Hangzhou with 77 projects/17,255 rooms, Suzhou with 75 projects/14,713 rooms, and Beijing with 68 projects/11,551 rooms.