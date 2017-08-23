Home / Daily Feed / Modular Construction: Is It Right For Your Hotel?

Modular Construction: Is It Right For Your Hotel?

Posted by: Lodging Staff in Daily Feed, Lodging Daily News August 23, 2017

While more and more U.S. hoteliers are jumping on the modular construction bandwagon, not every project is suited for this type of development. Before starting a new-build hotel construction project, hoteliers should ask themselves a number of questions before committing to a modular construction model. These questions include whether the project is located in a high-priced labor market, whether guestroom widths can be accommodated by modular templates, and if it is worth fast-tracking this particular project. To learn more about factors hoteliers should consider when deciding to go modular, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2016, Lodging Media, All Rights Reserved.
Scroll To Top
CLOSE

CLOSE