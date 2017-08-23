Modular Construction: Is It Right For Your Hotel?

While more and more U.S. hoteliers are jumping on the modular construction bandwagon, not every project is suited for this type of development. Before starting a new-build hotel construction project, hoteliers should ask themselves a number of questions before committing to a modular construction model. These questions include whether the project is located in a high-priced labor market, whether guestroom widths can be accommodated by modular templates, and if it is worth fast-tracking this particular project. To learn more about factors hoteliers should consider when deciding to go modular, click here.