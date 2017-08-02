The Future of Hotels? Ask a Chatbot!

Machine learning and artificial intelligence—technologies seen in consumer products such as Siri, Amazon Echo, and Google Home—are starting to make the jump over to the hospitality industry. One way that hospitality companies are adding this tech to their offerings is through chatbots, which have gained enormous popularity among consumers who want quick and easy answers when using online services, without having to wait on hold to speak to a person. The AI market is expected to grow to over $4 billion in the next three years, so hoteliers should expect to see more of this technology and begin incorporating it into their operations sooner rather than later. Read more here.