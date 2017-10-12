Tapping Into the Lunch Rush

What attracts a guest or a local resident walking by a hotel to stop in for lunch? Hoteliers are finding that the energy and buzz created around their F&B options is one powerful driving force. The visibility of a dining area—especially grab-and-go outlets—gives guests and passerby alike a chance to see and consider their food options and dining experiences. That visibility can also help break down assumptions that potential customers may have about the speed of hotel food service and the type of food that a hotel’s chefs are serving up. Read more about the ways that hoteliers are driving lunch traffic to their F&B venues here.