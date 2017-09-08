Reinforcing a Hotel’s Defenses Against Fall Pests

Pests in the fall are different than other seasonal infestations–bugs, rodents, and the like are trying to find a home for the winter. Hotels should begin preparing for colder weather now, before they find themselves in a sticky situation. Materials such as stainless steel can securely seal a hole or entry way more permanently than foam or steel wool, keeping pests out for a longer duration of time. Hoteliers should also examine trees and plants surrounding the property to catch any forming infestations of bugs or rodents that like to hide in those areas. To read more about building up a property’s defenses against fall pests, click here.