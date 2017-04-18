New York Bill Would Push Hotels to Address Trafficking

An online petition started by a sex-trafficking victim has grown into a movement to push New York hotels to combat sex trafficking. With 54,000 signatures to date, the petition led to the introduction of a New York state bill that would require all lodging facilities to post educational signage and train employees to recognize victims of sex trafficking. Other states have adopted or are considering similar legislation. To learn more about the bill and the impact trafficking has on the hospitality industry, click here.
