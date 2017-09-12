Minimal Irma Damage in Miami

While Hurricane Irma devastated much of Florida, the city of Miami weathered the storm and fared better than originally forecasted. Most of the hotels in the city didn’t lose power, while flood waters never breached the dunes of Miami Beach, though there was some beach erosion. The city is projected to have most businesses up and running again today or tomorrow. Beach rehabilitation will likely be finished mid-week as well. Closed roadways should reopen shortly, though some are already allowing traffic. To read more, click here.