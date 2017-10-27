Hilton Could Add Three New Brands Next Year

Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta said that the company is working on new brand concepts and may introduce them as soon as next year. During Hilton’s third-quarter earnings call, Nassetta said that a “Hilton Plus” brand, a luxury soft brand, and an urban, micro-room brand are in the works, and two or three of the projects may launch in 2018. Hilton is also considering a luxury lifestyle brand, Nassetta said, but that concept is not as fleshed out as the other three. The news comes after IHG revealed that it’s looking into developing a new soft brand and a luxury brand. Read more about Hilton’s plans here.