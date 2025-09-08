YOTEL Appoints Phil Andreopoulos as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON—YOTEL announced the appointment of Phil Andreopoulos as chief executive officer. His appointment follows the news that YOTEL’s majority shareholder, the Al-Bahar Group, acquired an additional 30 percent stake in the company earlier this year, increasing its holding in YOTEL to more than 95 percent.

Talal Al Bahar, chairman, YOTEL and Al-Bahar Group, said, “YOTEL’s success over the last 15 years has been exemplary, from start-up concept into the global company it is today with an expansive portfolio of properties in prime locations. Now, it is time to scale the business further. Phil Andreopoulos brings a wealth of commercial and operational experience, and under his leadership, YOTEL will enhance its distribution, direct business contribution and loyalty proposition. He will also drive expansion of both the managed and franchise businesses in key markets.”

Al Bahar continued, “I would like to personally thank Hubert Viriot for his instrumental role in driving YOTEL’s growth. We are delighted to welcome him as vice chairman, where his experience and vision will continue to add significant value to the company and its stakeholders.”

Andreopoulos has decades of experience in the hospitality industry, and he joins YOTEL following a career at Marriott International, where he held multiple senior leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled to join YOTEL at such a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Phil Andreopoulos. “The pioneering concept and global footprint mean YOTEL’s global recognition supersedes its size, and that, paired with the agility of being independent, creates a unique opportunity to scale quickly and offer owners, investors, and franchisees the speed and innovation they crave in the industry. I look forward to working alongside the talented YOTEL team and the board to build on the company’s strong foundation, expand our global presence, and continue delivering unforgettable experiences for travellers around the world.”

Most recently, Andreopoulos served as chief commercial officer for EMEA at Marriott International, where his responsibilities included brand management, marketing, e-commerce, sales, reservations, revenue management, loyalty, communications, and consumer insights across 78 countries and all Marriott brands. Before this role, Andreopoulos served as chief operating officer for owner and franchise services EMEA and Sub-Saharan Africa.