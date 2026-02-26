Wyndham Updates Its Group Booking Platform

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced enhancements to its direct booking platform (groups.wyndhamhotels.com), introducing real-time visibility, customizable booking tools, and centralized management designed to simplify how group stays are planned and managed. Powered by Groups360 and its GroupSync Housing platform, the upgraded offering allows planners to manage bookings end-to-end—from reservation to check-in.

“Group travel should be simple,” said Angie Gadwood, senior vice president, sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “By extending our digital capabilities beyond the initial transaction, Wyndham is creating a more connected, end-to-end experience for planners—helping drive conversion, improve visibility, and ease the operational burden on hotel teams. Whether it’s a wedding, a family reunion, a youth sport event, a team off-site, or even project-based infrastructure work, we’re making it easier than ever to do group business with Wyndham and our franchisees.”

Update Details

Key features include:

Real-Time Booking Dashboard : Planners can see who’s booked, track progress, and make updates instantly—everything is managed in one place.

: Planners can see who’s booked, track progress, and make updates instantly—everything is managed in one place. Customizable Wyndham‑Branded Booking Page : Each group gets a fully personalized booking page, giving guests a seamless, one‑link experience with no logins or promo codes.

: Each group gets a fully personalized booking page, giving guests a seamless, one‑link experience with no logins or promo codes. Instant Group Rates & Wyndham Rewards Points : Guests can automatically see and book at the group rate—no promo codes or special instructions needed—and can earn Wyndham Rewards points on qualifying stays.

: Guests can automatically see and book at the group rate—no promo codes or special instructions needed—and can earn Wyndham Rewards points on qualifying stays. Direct Integration with Hotel Systems : All bookings sync seamlessly with hotel systems, reducing the need for individual coordination or front-desk calls while keeping reservations accurate.

: All bookings sync seamlessly with hotel systems, reducing the need for individual coordination or front-desk calls while keeping reservations accurate. Flexible Early Arrival & Late Departure (Shoulder Nights): Guests can extend their stay before or after the main event, giving planners fewer exceptions to manage and hotels more opportunity to capture revenue

Expanding Access

Wyndham has also expanded how it sources group demand. Through strategic partnerships with third-party group travel platforms such as EventPipe, EventConnect, and Staybook, Wyndham is helping connect franchisees to high-volume, repeat group business.

By integrating with these platforms, Wyndham is making its hotels more visible and accessible within the booking workflows these groups already rely on, helping drive incremental demand, increase occupancy, and reduce the need for manual sourcing at the property level.

“Everything we’re building is designed around one simple goal: making it easier for people to do business with Wyndham,” said Brian Krail, group vice president, commercial ops & sales strategy, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “For planners, that means faster booking, better visibility, and less manual work. For franchisees, it’s the opportunity for smarter demand capture, stronger conversion, and technology that helps them operate more efficiently. These investments are another important step in creating a modern commercial ecosystem where everyone benefits.”