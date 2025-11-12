PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham announced a collaboration with actress Beverly D’Angelo, known for her role as Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, as part of a campaign that gives Wyndham Rewards members a complimentary, limited time, one-level status upgrade.

Now through December 31, travelers can visit Wyndham Rewards’ website to request their one-level membership bump, unlocking a range of benefits.

Upgraded Status for All

Wyndham Rewards has four distinct levels of membership—Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. With a complimentary limited-time upgrade, every member can enjoy at least Gold level membership for the holidays.

Advertisement

Blue—Unlocked upon enrollment, Blue level members immediately get to enjoy benefits like a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay, free Wi-Fi, rollover nights and more.

Gold—Unlocked after just five qualifying-nights, Gold level members receive all the benefits of Blue level membership plus added perks like a preferred room, late checkout and a dedicated member services line. Members also earn 10 percent more points with every qualified stay.

Platinum—Unlocked after 15 qualifying-nights, Platinum level members receive all the benefits of Gold level membership plus added perks like early check-in and free car rental upgrades at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada with Avis and Budget. Members also earn 15 percent more points with every qualified stay.

Diamond—Unlocked after 40 qualifying-nights, Diamond level members receive all the benefits of Platinum level membership plus added perks like suite upgrades and a welcome amenity at check-in, where available. Members also earn 20 percent more points with every qualified stay.

“We all know what travel looks like this time of year—crowded airports, packed cars and family gatherings that always seem to grow by a few unexpected guests,” said Mike Shiwdin, Group Vice President, Loyalty and Guest Engagement, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Wyndham is here to help. Whether it’s one night at a Days Inn, a long weekend at a La Quinta, or an all-out, well-deserved splurge at a beautiful Wyndham Grand, this upgrade is our way of reminding travelers that with Wyndham Rewards, every stay shines a little brighter.”