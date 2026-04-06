Wyndham Reaches 100 Hotels in Mexico

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced that it had marked a milestone with 100 hotels now open across Mexico. In five years, the company has nearly doubled its footprint, adding locations in a number of leisure, business, and cultural destinations.

Wyndham has a presence in more than 50 cities and 15 brands, along with a multi-brand pipeline of additional hotels under development in Mexico. Powered by several years of domestic demand, international tourism, and sustained investment in major coastal and urban markets, Mexico continues to be a significant contributor to the company’s international portfolio.

“Mexico continues to be an important market for Wyndham, and our brands continue delivering the performance owners and strategic partners rely on,” said Gustavo Viescas, president, Latin America & the Caribbean, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “That momentum is opening doors for us to grow in high-potential locations across the country. As we add new hotels, we’re staying focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences and supporting both Mexico’s iconic and quickly emerging destinations.”

Expansion Across Mexico

Wyndham’s growth in Mexico is driven by a strategy to expand where long-term traveler demand is strongest. The company has grown in several segments, including midscale, upper-midscale, soft-brand independents, all-inclusive, and upper-upscale resorts. This includes the introduction of the Wyndham Alltra brand in 2021.

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Wyndham has continued to accelerate its presence in Mexico through the collaboration of operating partners who have driven growth for many years—particularly across primary and secondary urban destinations. Groups such as Alzen, with more than 1,300 rooms; Bel Air, with more than 700 rooms; as well as Optima, Grupo Hola, FibraHotel, and Fibra Inn, have each played a significant role in strengthening Wyndham’s nationwide footprint.

Wyndham has expanded further through a series of multi-hotel partnerships that continue to broaden its reach across the country and beyond, including:

Grupo MX Hotels : The company’s partnership with Wyndham incorporates more than 800 rooms from 15 hotels into Trademark Collection by Wyndham. Hotels include Hotel MX Congreso CDMX, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, and Hotel MX Más Centro CDMX, Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

: The company’s partnership with Wyndham incorporates more than 800 rooms from 15 hotels into Trademark Collection by Wyndham. Hotels include Hotel MX Congreso CDMX, Trademark Collection by Wyndham, and Hotel MX Más Centro CDMX, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. Decameron All-Inclusive Hotels & Resorts : An all-inclusive resort operator across Latin America and the Caribbean, Decameron in 2023 signed a deal with Wyndham, bringing more than 2,600 rooms across nine all-inclusive resorts throughout Latin America—including three locations in Mexico: Grand Decameron Complex Bucerias, A Trademark All Inclusive, Decameron Isla Coral Guayabitos Ramada All Inclusive Resort and Grand Decameron Los Cabos, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort.

: An all-inclusive resort operator across Latin America and the Caribbean, Decameron in 2023 signed a deal with Wyndham, bringing more than 2,600 rooms across nine all-inclusive resorts throughout Latin America—including three locations in Mexico: Grand Decameron Complex Bucerias, A Trademark All Inclusive, Decameron Isla Coral Guayabitos Ramada All Inclusive Resort and Grand Decameron Los Cabos, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort. Viva Resorts by Wyndham : Viva Resorts owns and manages nine all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including two resorts in Playa del Carmen: Viva Maya by Wyndham, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort, and Viva Azteca by Wyndham, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort. All nine resorts—totaling more than 3,700 rooms—are part of Wyndham’s Trademark Collection brand.

: Viva Resorts owns and manages nine all-inclusive resorts throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including two resorts in Playa del Carmen: Viva Maya by Wyndham, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort, and Viva Azteca by Wyndham, A Trademark All Inclusive Resort. All nine resorts—totaling more than 3,700 rooms—are part of Wyndham’s Trademark Collection brand. Palladium Hotel Group: Palladium in 2022 entered into a strategic alliance with Wyndham, adding more than a dozen upper upscale and luxury resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean to the company’s Registry Collection Hotels brand. The alliance expanded in 2024 to include five additional resorts throughout Spain. Locations in Mexico include Grand Palladium Kantenah Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort and TRS Coral Costa Mujeres, a Registry Collection Hotel, among others.

“Mexico remains one of our most active development markets,” said Maria Carolina Pinheiro, vice president, development, Latin America & the Caribbean, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Owners value the strength of our brands, the reach of our commercial engine, and the hands-on support of our teams. As long-term interest continues growing in both established and emerging destinations, we’re continuing to expand alongside owners and partners who recognize Wyndham as the right fit for their next chapter.”