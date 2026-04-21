Wyndham Opens 20th ECHO Suites Hotel

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts marked a milestone with the opening of the 20th ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham hotel. The latest opening, in Bozeman, Montana, follows recent debuts in Springfield, Missouri; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Round Rock, Texas, as the brand continues to expand nationwide.

Including contributions from Wyndham’s midscale Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham brand and its upscale WaterWalk by Wyndham brand, 2025 was a significant year for Wyndham’s extended-stay portfolio with over 60 new executions—including 20 under ECHO Suites—growing the pipeline to approximately 45,000 rooms.

Engineered for efficiency, ECHO Suites hotels average approximately 50,000 square feet, nearly 74 percent of which is rentable space, and guestrooms averaging about 300 square feet. More than 70 percent of stays exceed seven nights, with over half extending beyond 60 days, reflecting demand from project-based business travelers, relocations, and other long-term guests.

Statements From Leadership

“We set out to reach 300 executed contracts by 2027, and we’ve already exceeded our goal,” said Mike Mueller, president, extended stay brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Opening 20 ECHO Suites hotels in such a short time—including our latest opening in Bozeman, in the heart of Montana’s Big Sky Country—speaks to the brand’s momentum and strong developer confidence. With industry analysts projecting nearly 10% growth through 2030, extended stay remains a compelling opportunity, and ECHO is proving that a purpose-built, developer-informed model can deliver strong returns while meeting the needs of today’s long-term guests.”

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“When we looked at Bozeman, we saw a clear opportunity to introduce a purpose-built extended stay concept that meets the needs of today’s travelers, and ECHO Suites perfectly aligned with that vision,” said Paige York, owner and developer, ECHO Suites Extended Stay Bozeman. Equally important was the strength of Wyndham behind the brand, from their proven model to the hands-on support and extensive distribution network, which made moving forward with the project an easy decision, creating a standout addition to the local hospitality market.”

Looking ahead, Wyndham expects continued acceleration for the brand, with approximately one dozen additional ECHO Suites hotels currently under development and a long-term target of 300 hotels open or under construction by 2032.