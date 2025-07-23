Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Q2 2025 Results

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced its second-quarter 2025 results. Highlights include:

System-wide rooms grew 4 percent year-over-year.

Awarded 229 development contracts globally, an increase of 40 percent year-over-year.

Development pipeline grew 1 percent sequentially and 5 percent year-over-year to a record 255,000 rooms.

Ancillary revenues increased 19 percent compared to the second quarter of 2024 and 13 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Diluted earnings per share increased 6 percent year-over-year to $13; adjusted diluted EPS grew 18 percent to $1.33, or 11 percent on a comparable basis.

Net income increased 1 percent year-over-year to $87 million; adjusted net income increased 13 percent to $103 million, or 7 percent on a comparable basis.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent year-over-year to $195 million, or 5 percent on a comparable basis.

Returned $109 million to shareholders through $77 million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.41 per share.

“We delivered another solid quarter growing our global system by 4 percent, expanding our development pipeline by 5 percent, increasing our ancillary revenues by 19 percent, and continuing to execute our strategy focused on higher FeePAR segments and markets, which is driving growth in both domestic and international royalty rates,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. “Record first-half openings and a 40 percent second quarter increase in new contracts awarded reflect strong developer confidence in Wyndham’s powerful, owner-first value proposition. Amid a softer domestic RevPAR environment, we grew comparable adjusted EBITDA by 5 percent and comparable adjusted EPS by 11 percent. We also returned nearly $110 million to shareholders this quarter — continuing to demonstrate the value-creating power of our highly cash-generative, resilient asset-light business model. With consistent development, royalty rate, and ancillary fee growth, we remain very confident in our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders, franchisees, and team members through the enduring appeal of our iconic brands.”

Revised International Reporting Basis

As part of a recent operational review, the company identified violations of its Super 8 master license agreement in China and issued a notice of default to the master licensee. Given the operational challenges of obtaining accurate information from this master licensee and the uncertain outcome of the compliance process, beginning this quarter, the company has revised its reporting methodology to exclude the impact of all rooms (approximately 67,300 rooms as of March 31, 2025) under this master license agreement from its reported system size, RevPAR and royalty rate, and corresponding growth metrics. The company’s financial results will continue to reflect fees due from the Super 8 master licensee in China, which contributed less than $3 million to the company’s full-year 2024 consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

The company’s global system grew 4 percent, including 3 percent growth in the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and 5 percent growth in the higher RevPAR EMEA and Latin America regions.

On June 30, 2025, the company’s pipeline consisted of approximately 2,150 hotels and 255,000 rooms, representing another record-high level and a 5 percent year-over-year increase. Key highlights include:

Awarded 229 new contracts, an increase of 40 percent year-over-year.

6 percent pipeline growth in the U.S. and 4 percent growth internationally

Approximately 70 percent of the pipeline is in the midscale and above segments, which grew 5 percent year-over-year

Approximately 17 percent of the pipeline is in the extended stay segment

Approximately 58 percent of the pipeline is international

Approximately 76 percent of the pipeline is new construction, and approximately 35 percent of these projects have broken ground

RevPAR

Second quarter global RevPAR decreased 3 percent in constant currency compared to 2024, reflecting a 4 percent decline in the U.S. and 1 percent growth internationally.

In the U.S., second-quarter results included approximately 150 basis points of unfavorable impacts from the timing of the Easter holiday and the 2024 solar eclipse. Excluding these impacts, the company’s U.S. RevPAR declined approximately 2.3 percent year-over-year, driven by softer demand, partially offset by a modest increase in pricing.

Internationally, RevPAR results were driven by continued pricing power, offset by a decline in occupancy. The company continued to see strong performance in its EMEA and Latin America regions, with year-over-year growth of 7 percent and 18 percent, respectively, reflecting robust pricing power in both regions. The company’s Canada region grew RevPAR by 7 percent, reflecting increased room nights from Canadian guests. In China, RevPAR decreased 8 percent year-over-year, reflecting a decline in occupancy and continued pricing pressure.

Second-Quarter Operating Results

The comparability of the company’s second-quarter results is impacted by marketing fund variability. The company’s reported results and comparable-basis results (adjusted to neutralize these impacts) are presented to enhance transparency and provide a better understanding of the results of the company’s ongoing operations.

Fee-related and other revenues grew 8 percent to $397 million compared to $366 million in the second quarter of 2024, which reflects a 19 percent increase in ancillary revenues, higher royalties and franchise fees, as well as higher pass-through revenues due to the company’s global franchisee conference in May.

The company generated net income of $87 million, a 1 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2024, as higher adjusted EBITDA and lower transaction-related expenses were partially offset by the absence of a benefit in connection with the reversal of a spin-off related matter, higher restructuring costs, and increased interest expense. Adjusted net income grew 13 percent to $103 million compared to $91 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 10 percent to $195 million compared to $178 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase included an $8 million favorable impact from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 5 percent on a comparable basis, primarily reflecting increased ancillary revenues, as well as higher royalties and franchise fees, partially offset by higher operating expenses primarily related to growth in the company’s credit card program and the absence of a benefit from insurance recoveries.

Diluted earnings per share increased 6 percent to $13 compared to $1.07 in the second quarter of 2024. This increase primarily reflects the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.

Adjusted diluted EPS grew 18 percent to $1.33 compared to $1.13 in the second quarter of 2024. This increase included a favorable impact of $0.07 per share related to marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased approximately 11 percent year-over-year, reflecting comparable adjusted EBITDA growth, the benefit of share repurchase activity, and lower depreciation and amortization, partially offset by higher interest expense.

During the second quarter of 2025, the company’s marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $3 million; while in the second quarter of 2024, the company’s marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $5 million, resulting in $8 million of marketing fund variability.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company generated $70 million of net cash provided by operating activities and $88 million of adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter of 2025. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $50 million and approximately $580 million in total liquidity.

The company’s net debt leverage ratio was 3.5 times as of June 30, 2025, the midpoint of the company’s 3 to 4 times stated target range, and in line with expectations.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the second quarter, the company repurchased approximately 923,000 shares of its common stock for $77 million.

The company paid common stock dividends of $32 million, or $0.41 per share, during the second quarter of 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Outlook

The company is increasing its adjusted diluted EPS outlook to reflect the impact of second-quarter share repurchase activity and increasing the low-end of its year-over-year rooms growth outlook by 40 basis points to reflect the removal of the dilutive impact from its Super 8 master licensee in China.

The company continues to expect marketing fund revenues to approximate expenses during full-year 2025, though seasonality of spend will affect the quarterly comparisons throughout the year.