Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Opens La Quinta Inn & Suites Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, California—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of La Quinta Inn & Suites Santa Cruz in California. This opening marks the latest addition to the La Quinta portfolio, which includes more than 920 hotels. There are approximately 180 hotels in the La Quinta development pipeline, with additional openings scheduled this year in U.S. markets such as Austin, Denver, and San Jose.

The new construction La Quinta hotel features 60 guestrooms and suites and is located equal distance from the Santa Cruz beach and boardwalk, as well as the restaurants and shops of downtown Santa Cruz. Hotel guests can enjoy ocean views from their rooms, the hotel’s outdoor pool, and the terrace deck. Located between San Francisco and Monterey, Santa Cruz has more than 14 state parks and beaches and surfing, biking, and hiking.

“This opening marks a milestone moment for my family,” said Kiran Patel, owner of La Quinta Santa Cruz. “My father bought an older hotel on this property back in the 1970s, and now we’re thrilled to partner with Wyndham to unveil a beautiful new construction hotel to welcome guests to soak in the California sunshine in this very special destination.”

La Quinta by Wyndham provides comfortable guestrooms, design, amenities, and its Here for You service. Guests connect with WiFi and a business center, work out at the gym, have Bright Side Breakfast, and use mini-refrigerators, microwaves, coffee/tea makers, and more in their rooms.

“We’re seeing great momentum in new construction and incredible interest in the La Quinta brand from developers like Mr. Patel,” said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham’s president of La Quinta and head of architecture, design, and construction. “Business and leisure travelers visiting beautiful Santa Cruz now have an exciting new option for a comfortable stay near the coastline.”