PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced that Michele Allen, chief financial officer and head of strategy, will be departing the company to pursue a new career opportunity outside of the hotel industry. Kurt Albert, currently treasurer and head of financial partnerships and planning, has been appointed interim chief financial officer, effective immediately. Wyndham plans to conduct a search for a permanent chief financial officer, which will include consideration of both internal and external candidates. Ms. Allen will serve in an advisory role at Wyndham through the end of 2025 to support a smooth transition.

“Michele has been an invaluable member of the Wyndham team for over 25 years,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. “Her exceptional financial acumen and strategic vision have helped steer Wyndham through many pivotal moments. The contributions she’s made over the years are countless—from advancing key business priorities to nurturing a world-class finance team. On behalf of the Board and all of Wyndham’s team members, we thank Michele for her dedication and leadership. We wish her every success as she embarks on an exciting new chapter in her career.”

“It’s been a tremendous privilege to build my career at Wyndham, working alongside so many talented team members, leaders, and the incredible community of franchisees who bring our brands to life every day,” said Ms. Allen. “Together, we’ve shaped a company that has thrived through tremendous change, and I’m deeply proud of all we’ve accomplished. As I look ahead to a new challenge, I’ll always be grateful for the relationships that have made this journey so meaningful.”

Mr. Ballotti continued, “Kurt’s appointment as interim CFO underscores the depth and strength of Michele’s team and the caliber of leadership across Wyndham. With more than 15 years as a key member of our finance department, we are confident he is well-equipped to lead our finance organization during this period of transition.”

Advertisement

Mr. Albert has served as treasurer and head of financial partnerships & planning since May 2024 and, prior to that, held several leadership positions within the treasury and financial planning & analysis functions.

In conjunction with this announcement, Wyndham reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook provided in its third-quarter 2025 earnings materials