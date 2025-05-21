Wyndham Hotels & Resorts‘ Global Conference is underway at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. The strength of the Wyndham brand was the focus of the general session on May 20, as Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and several other company leaders discussed various new initiatives, especially in the technology space. The company’s strategies are aligned to elevate the guest experience and raise profitability, as seen in the new Wyndham Connect PLUS launch, an enhancement of the company’s guest engagement platform.

Launched in July 2024, the original version of Wyndham Connect leveraged AI and helped owners cater to travelers’ needs and streamline operations. Wyndham has taken this approach and expanded on it by further integrating AI through automated text messaging and voice assistance. In doing so, the platform lessens employees’ workload and makes the guests’ journey even smoother. Ballotti emphasized how Wyndham Connect PLUS helps hoteliers make more money, noting that those who weren’t using it were “missing out on thousands and thousands of dollars” every month at no additional cost.

“Wyndham Connect has been a game-changer for so many of you, in terms of upping your game, connecting with guests, saving your staff time,” Ballotti continued. “There is so much benefit to your operation, to increase your staff compensation, boosting your hotels’ online performance reviews, but most importantly, making you more money. The ability to effortlessly charge for, without negotiating at the front desk, early check-ins and late check-outs, the ability to effortlessly charge for upgrades.”

Scott Strickland, Wyndham’s chief commercial officer, detailed the advantages of Wyndham Connect PLUS and explained how it works as he discussed its three key components. The updated platform strengthens Wyndham’s use of AI, enabling guests to speak with an AI-powered voice agent, saving employees time in the process. It also uses a messaging channel through which guests can message the hotel directly from Google or Apple Business, making the booking process more efficient, and an AI-enabled chatbot that can answer questions and handle a bookings. The platform also has a QR code that reduces waiting times by allowing them to check in and make a new booking, lessening the load on hotel staff.

“[Wyndham Connect PLUS] helps you drive revenue, makes life easier for your employees, and is going to continue to delight your guests,” Strickland said. “It’s ultimately more than a tool. It’s an AI-powered guest engagement platform designed to drive more direct bookings, reduce front desk workload, and create seamless, personalized guest experiences.”

Among other initiatives, the company also highlighted Wyndham Gateway, a new guest WiFi portal that opens a new revenue stream for hotels through potential upsells, and Wyndham Marketplace, a new hotel shopping platform that simplifies sourcing by helping owners find and purchase brand-approved products at lower prices. As with Wyndham Connect PLUS, these platforms are designed to optimize revenue and performance.

The initiatives tied into the conference’s theme of “We’re Going Places.” Shilpan Patel, Wyndham’s executive vice president, North America operations, underscored this message as he discussed the importance of maximizing guest satisfaction. Patel called great service and exemplary quality “the foundation of hospitality” and noted that satisfying guests was simply good business.

“We’re going places, everyone,” Patel said. “Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, none of us. But all of us can start today and make a new ending. A little progress each day adds up to big results. Let’s raise the bar. Let’s inspire each other, and let’s achieve greatness together.”

Completed by its OwnerFirst approach, Wyndham’s commitment to guest satisfaction and technological innovation has accelerated the company’s growth, which is coming off a quarter with the opening of 14,800 rooms. With 254,000 rooms in the global development pipeline, Wyndham is positioned for more momentum moving forward, and the new initiatives will be a crucial part of that process.