Wyndham Debuts Wyndham Rewards Insider

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Rewards announced the launch of Wyndham Rewards Insider, a new travel and entertainment subscription add-on. Wyndham Rewards members can now unlock perks like automatic Gold level status, concierge services, and the ability to double-dip on points with select partners while saving on hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises, and more.

“The world of travel rewards is changing. People today want more than just points—they want breadth, flexibility, and value they can feel across every aspect of their journey,” said Scott Strickland, chief commercial officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Historically, such benefits were reserved only for the travel elite, off-limits to those without high-fee, premium credit cards. Wyndham Rewards Insider flips that script, putting the power back in the hands of everyday travelers—all for less than the cost of a night out.”

More Than Rewards

Wyndham Rewards Insider includes several partnerships, including a new collaboration with Ticketmaster. Among the benefits of being a Wyndham Rewards Insider:

Hotels by Wyndham

Savings of 10 percent or more off standard rates on qualified stays at over 8,000 hotels.

Automatic upgrade to Wyndham Rewards GOLD level membership.

Larger points accelerator (earn 50 percent more points) for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members.

Savings on Flights, Cruises, Car Rentals, and More

Up to 5 percent on domestic flights.

Up to 15 percent on international flights.

Up to 30 percent on cruises.

10% percent or more on car rentals.

Up to 15 percent on tours and activities.

Up to 15 percent on car transfers and limo services.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

Earn and redeem with Ticketmaster across 50,000+ concerts and live events.

Exclusive ticket savings at theme parks and aquariums—including Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, LEGOLAND California Resort, and more.

White-glove concierge services with access to concerts and VIP experiences.

In addition, as a Wyndham Rewards Insider, members earn Wyndham Rewards points on nearly everything booked through the platform, while also collecting partner rewards on flights, car rentals, and cruises.

Advertisement

“Bringing Ticketmaster into Wyndham Rewards is a game-changer—turning points into the most unforgettable live experiences across music, sports, theater, and more,” said Mike Shiwdin, group vice president, loyalty and guest engagement, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Add in all the discounts and extra points—not to mention the exclusive perks—across other categories and partners, and the value of Insider becomes undeniable. Whether you travel two nights a year or two hundred, we designed it to be the easiest travel decision you make all year.”