Wyndham Announces Multi-Hotel Deal With Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey & DURANT, Oklahoma—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of its upscale and lifestyle offerings through a new multi-hotel deal with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The agreement brings four Choctaw Casino & Resorts properties, representing nearly 2,000 rooms, into the Wyndham portfolio. Led by Choctaw’s flagship resort, Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant, now part of the Wyndham Grand portfolio, three additional properties join Wyndham’s Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand, with the Choctaw Nation retaining ownership and management of all four resorts.

“This aspirational affiliation represents everything today’s travelers are asking for—exciting destinations, distinctive experiences, and more meaningful ways to connect with the places they love,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.”By welcoming Choctaw’s remarkable casinos and resorts to Wyndham, we’re expanding what our brands and our Wyndham Rewards program can offer, giving more than 120 million enrolled members access to a powerful new collection of entertainment-driven getaways across one of the country’s fastest-growing gaming markets.”

“Our agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts represents a meaningful expansion of what the Choctaw brand delivers to our guests and our people,” said Chief Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “For our customers, it elevates the hospitality experience by combining Choctaw’s signature service, culture, and entertainment with the global recognition, loyalty benefits, and travel network of one of the world’s largest and most respected hotel companies. For Choctaw tribal members, it strengthens long-term economic sustainability—creating new career pathways, professional development opportunities, and reinvestment into tribal programs and communities. It is a strategic step that honors our values while positioning Choctaw for continued growth on a global stage.”

Choctaw Casino & Resorts Properties Joining Wyndham

Located 90 minutes north of Dallas, Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant, a Wyndham Grand, includes more than 1,600 rooms and suites across multiple hotel towers. The gaming floor has more than 7,400 slot machines, 100 table games, and a poker room. The propery also has a 3,000-seat entertainment venue, over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges, and a curated collection of six retail shops.

Advertisement

The resort’s outdoor and wellness offerings include a full-service spa and a collection of pools. For families, The District offers access to 20 bowling lanes, classic arcade games, and a six-screen cinema. The resort also has 100,000 square feet of conference and event space.

In addition to the Durant flagship, Choctaw’s three additional resort properties join Trademark Collection by Wyndham, including Choctaw Landing Casino & Resort – Hochatown, Choctaw Casino & Resort–Pocola, and Choctaw Casino & Resort–Grant.

Growth Through the Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham’s deal with the Choctaw Nation is supported by the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of marketing, distribution, and resources designed to help owners grow demand, reach new travelers, and operate more efficiently. Supported by more than $375 million in technology investments since 2018, Choctaw’s resorts gain access to tools from providers, including next-generation property management systems, revenue management platforms, and centralized sales and marketing support.

All four Choctaw resorts will be rolling out across Wyndham’s various booking channels over the coming weeks. The properties will also be available to members of Wyndham Business, a free-to-join travel program designed for businesses of all sizes.