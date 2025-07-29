Wyndham and Ovolo Group Announce Partnership

SINGAPORE—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Ovolo Group have announced a strategic partnership that, in the coming months, will see five Ovolo hotels across Australia and Hong Kong join the Wyndham hotel brand. Under the deal, Ovolo Group will continue to own and manage the Ovolo brand while exclusively working with Wyndham to unlock additional development opportunities throughout Asia Pacific.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Wyndham, further expanding our upscale presence in the Asia Pacific region by combining Ovolo’s strengths in the lifestyle segment with our extensive global network,” said Joon Aun OOI, president of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific. “The future of travel isn’t about sameness—it’s about spaces with soul, brands with a point of view and experiences that don’t blur into the background.”

“Ovolo isn’t just a hotel brand, it’s a lifestyle, a creative force that fuses fashion, art, music, and entertainment,” said Shivang Jhunjhnuwala, chief of staff, Ovolo Group. “Since 2010, we’ve built a bold, culture-led brand that disrupts the cookie-cutter hotel experience. Now through our partnership with Wyndham, we’re flipping the script to unlock bold new growth opportunities by franchising a lifestyle brand without diluting its DNA. Wyndham is a global leader in hotel franchising—with the scale, infrastructure, and expertise to help us grow with intention and impact. Just as importantly, Ovolo brings something different—an edge and energy that complements Wyndham’s presence in the upscale lifestyle market.”

As part of the partnership, five existing Ovolo hotels, representing over 450 rooms, located in Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, and Hong Kong, are expected to officially become part of Wyndham’s global portfolio later this fall. Each will be integrated into Wyndham’s sales, marketing, and distribution platforms. The five Ovolo hotels will also participate in the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.

Among the locations slated to join the Wyndham portfolio: