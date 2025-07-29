Industry NewsBrandsWyndham and Ovolo Group Announce Partnership
Wyndham and Ovolo Group Announce Partnership

By LODGING Staff
Ovolo + Wyndham
Photo Credit: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

SINGAPORE—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Ovolo Group have announced a strategic partnership that, in the coming months, will see five Ovolo hotels across Australia and Hong Kong join the Wyndham hotel brand. Under the deal, Ovolo Group will continue to own and manage the Ovolo brand while exclusively working with Wyndham to unlock additional development opportunities throughout Asia Pacific.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Wyndham, further expanding our upscale presence in the Asia Pacific region by combining Ovolo’s strengths in the lifestyle segment with our extensive global network,” said Joon Aun OOI, president of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific. “The future of travel isn’t about sameness—it’s about spaces with soul, brands with a point of view and experiences that don’t blur into the background.”

“Ovolo isn’t just a hotel brand, it’s a lifestyle, a creative force that fuses fashion, art, music, and entertainment,” said Shivang Jhunjhnuwala, chief of staff, Ovolo Group. “Since 2010, we’ve built a bold, culture-led brand that disrupts the cookie-cutter hotel experience. Now through our partnership with Wyndham, we’re flipping the script to unlock bold new growth opportunities by franchising a lifestyle brand without diluting its DNA. Wyndham is a global leader in hotel franchising—with the scale, infrastructure, and expertise to help us grow with intention and impact. Just as importantly, Ovolo brings something different—an edge and energy that complements Wyndham’s presence in the upscale lifestyle market.”

As part of the partnership, five existing Ovolo hotels, representing over 450 rooms, located in Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, and Hong Kong, are expected to officially become part of Wyndham’s global portfolio later this fall. Each will be integrated into Wyndham’s sales, marketing, and distribution platforms. The five Ovolo hotels will also participate in the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program.

Among the locations slated to join the Wyndham portfolio:

  • Ovolo Central, a Wyndham Hotel
    Located in Hong Kong’s central district, near Lan Kwai Fong and SOHO, Ovolo Central is a 41-room boutique hotel that puts guests in the city’s nightlife and dining scene. The design-forward rooms offer modern amenities and natural light.
  • Ovolo Nishi, a Wyndham Hotel
    Situated in the central business district of Canberra, Australia’s capital, Ovolo Nishi is near several shops, cafes, and restaurants. The hotel is known for its art and visually stimulating spaces, including each of its 85 guestrooms, which offer amenities mixed with hand-picked, vintage pieces.
  • Ovolo South Yarra, a Wyndham Hotel        
    Set in Melbourne’s South Yarra neighborhood, the 123-room Ovolo South Yarra pairs contemporary conveniences with mid-century style, including artwork, chrome finishes, and vintage touches. The hotel is minutes from the city’s best bars, boutiques, and late-night spots.
  • Ovolo The Valley, a Wyndham Hotel
    Situated in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, the 103-room Ovolo The Valley celebrates art, music, and Valley culture. The rooms have a retro-modern design, while popular music venues, bars, galleries, and cafes are located outside the hotel’s front door.
  • Ovolo Woolloomooloo, a Wyndham Hotel
    Located on the Finger Wharf in Sydney, Ovolo Woolloomooloo is a 100-room waterfront hotel that highlights laid-back wharf living. The property is located minutes from some of Sydney’s most well-known attractions.
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

