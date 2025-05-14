RIYADH—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has entered into an exclusive development agreement with Le Park Concord Company to launch its Super 8 by Wyndham brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With plans to open 100 hotels over the next ten years, the agreement reinforces Wyndham’s long-term commitment to expansion in the region.

The signing was executed with the active support of the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, further underlining the initiative’s alignment with the Kingdom’s national tourism goals.

Le Park Concord is a Saudi hotel operator and developer, currently managing over 900 rooms across 13 properties with an additional 13 hotels under development, expected to add more than 2,000 rooms to the company’s growing portfolio.

Dimitris Manikis, president, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said, “Bringing Super 8 to Saudi Arabia is a strategic move to make quality, affordable travel more accessible. As tourism accelerates and millions of travellers visit the country each year, the demand for dependable, budget-friendly accommodation continues to grow, whether you are travelling for business or leisure. Our collaboration with Le Park Concord allows us to meet that need by introducing a trusted brand in key cities and along major highways. We’re excited to bring Super 8’s signature blend of affordability, stylish comfort, and sustainable modern design to one of the region’s most dynamic markets.”

As part of the deal, the first Super 8 hotel is expected to debut in 2026. Future locations are planned along the Kingdom’s major highways and in key urban and transit hubs, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Al Khobar/Dammam, and surrounding areas. Many properties will feature modular construction and eco-conscious designs.

Supporting a National Vision

Saudi Arabia’s location, population growth, and appeal to religious, leisure, and business travelers have made it a fast-growing tourism destination. Despite this boom, branded economy accommodations remain underrepresented. According to Knight Frank, only 6 percent of the country’s hotel pipeline is in the economy and midscale segments, creating a significant supply gap that Super 8 is positioned to address.

Mr Fiaz Talal Alenezi, chief executive officer, Le Park Concord Company, said, “Saudi Arabia’s tourism growth under Vision 2030 presents a clear need for more branded economy hotels. Our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts allows us to address this gap by combining local insight with strong and trusted international standards and the assurance of Wyndham Rewards, one of the world’s most trusted loyalty programs. Together, we will offer affordable, quality stays to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding visitor base.”

Super 8 by Wyndham spans multiple countries throughout the world. In April, Wyndham announced plans to introduce the brand to Spain and Portugal with 40 hotels slated to open across the two countries over the next 10 years.