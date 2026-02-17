WorldVue Announces Partnership With Preferred Hotels & Resorts

HOUSTON, Texas—WorldVue announced its new affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand’s Alliance Partner Program. This partnership solidifies WorldVue’s position as a recommended provider of in-room entertainment and WiFi for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the globe.

“Independent luxury properties deserve technology that supports their vision without compromising their identity. At WorldVue, we approach every partnership with long-term stewardship in mind, ensuring the infrastructure behind the experience is as exceptional as the experience itself. Joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts lets us build on this approach to ensure every property has technology stability and a partner to fully rely on,” said Robert Grosz, president and chief operating officer at WorldVue.

For over five decades, WorldVue has partnered with independent hotels and resorts to create tailored infrastructure ecosystems that blend performance, discretion, and long-term reliability. WorldVue’s role is to ensure the foundation remains uninterrupted, collaborating directly with ownership groups, asset managers, and property leadership to ensure alignment from implementation through long-term optimization.

Representing more than 625 luxury hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups in over 80 countries, Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through its global operating scale, supporting its member hotels by providing strategic sales, integrated marketing solutions, revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, distribution technology, and solutions-focused products and services from trusted partners through its Alliance Partner Program.