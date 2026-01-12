WorldHotels Highlights Growth Across Its Portfolio

PHOENIX, Arizona—WorldHotels detailed its growth in 2025; in recent years, the brand has welcomed nearly 100 new luxury and upscale hotels across 12 countries. Additionally, WorldHotels highlighted how the brand will continue to diversify its portfolio with new glamping locations and the development of WorldHotels Residences.

“Last year was a watershed year for WorldHotels. We didn’t just grow our portfolio; we continued to innovate and transform our offerings to accommodate the changing luxury traveler’s needs,” said Ron Pohl, president of WorldHotels. “Each property has its own independent soul, history, and unique offering, which continues to resonate with today’s guests. The luxury travel industry is on track to reach $1.7 trillion by 2032, and we’re seeing consumers in this category crave more personalized, one-of-a-kind experiences. That’s why we’re expanding into branded residences, glamping, and wellness offerings, providing them with the flexibility and authenticity they’re seeking.”

Portfolio Growth

New additions in 2025 included boutique cultural properties in Europe, urban lifestyle hubs in global cities, and popular island and coastal locations, including:

Collini Rooms, WorldHotels Crafted — Milan, Italy

Velvet Hotel, WorldHotels Crafted — Manchester, England

Inverness Palace Hotel & Spa, WorldHotels Distinctive — Inverness, Scotland

Wenlan Hotel Northern Hangzhou, WorldHotels Elite — Hangzhou, China

The Florian Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, WorldHotels Crafted – Hoofddorp, The Netherlands

Acueducto Hotel, WorldHotels Crafted — Guadalajara, Mexico

Arya Hotel & Suites Coconut Grove, WorldHotels Distinctive — Miami, FL

Acqua di Mare Resort, WorldHotels Distinctive — Roatan, Honduras

Van der Valk Plaza Beach Resort Bonaire, WorldHotels Elite — Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands

Portfolio Diversification

In 2026, WorldHotels will continue its growth, with approximately 40 hotels in development. The pipeline includes:

