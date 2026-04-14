WorldHotels Announces Launch of WorldHotels Backdrop

PHOENIX, Arizona—WorldHotels announced the launch of WorldHotels Backdrop, a new collection of upscale glamping retreats and outdoor escapes around the world. Backdrop includes accommodations such as canvas-tented rooms and riverside cabins set amid mountains, along coastlines, and at the gateway to national parks.

The launch of Backdrop comes at a moment when travelers are increasingly seeking ways to connect with nature and place. The demand for immersive outdoor escapes is reflected in the rapid expansion of the global glamping market, which was valued at $3.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $7.87 billion by 2033.

“Today’s traveler is seeking more than a getaway; they’re looking for connection and purpose. It’s about meaningful moments in local neighborhoods and journeys designed to inspire a deeper connection. At WorldHotels, we’re committed to helping our guests discover the perfect basecamp for exploration, whether it be personal or professional,” said Ron Pohl, president of WorldHotels. “WorldHotels Backdrop brings to life our vision of allowing guests to fully experience remarkable outdoor environments while still enjoying the elevated hospitality that sets WorldHotels apart.”

Accommodations

The portfolio includes:

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Zion Wildflower Resort, WorldHotels (Virgin, Utah) : Located minutes from the entrance to Zion National Park, this luxury glamping retreat offers safari-style accommodations and easy access to hiking, stargazing and guided desert adventures.

: Located minutes from the entrance to Zion National Park, this luxury glamping retreat offers safari-style accommodations and easy access to hiking, stargazing and guided desert adventures. Asheville River Cabins, WorldHotels (Arden, N.C.) : Situated along the French Broad River near Asheville, this retreat includes newly renovated cabins surrounded by waterfront and mountain views, providing a base for tubing, hiking and mountain biking in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

: Situated along the French Broad River near Asheville, this retreat includes newly renovated cabins surrounded by waterfront and mountain views, providing a base for tubing, hiking and mountain biking in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Lodge at Pico Bonito, WorldHotels (La Ceiba, Honduras): Coming soon to the Backdrop collection, this rainforest lodge near Pico Bonito National Park gives guests exclusive access to jungle trails, hidden waterfalls and abundant wildlife.

Venues for Corporate Events and Weddings

Glamping sites offer a flexible setting for meetings, retreats and special events. Backdrop properties include adaptable indoor and outdoor layouts that overlook natural landscapes. The properties provide on-site kitchens and dedicated presentation areas.