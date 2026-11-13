DALLAS, Texas, and MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—Woodbine Development Corporation of Dallas and Castlelake, L.P. of Minneapolis completed the sale of the Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport through the Airport’s Public Facility Improvement Corporation (PFIC).

The $194 million transaction closed on October 30, 2026, with Eastdil Secured serving as broker, led by Managing Director John Bourret, and First United Bank serving as lender to Woodbine and Castlelake. Hyatt Hotels Corporation will continue to manage the property under the existing management agreement.

Statements From Leadership

“Woodbine’s relationship with DFW Airport goes back more than four decades, and this transaction is another chapter in that story, not the end of it,” said Dupree Scovell, managing partner and chief investment officer of Woodbine Development Corporation. “Bringing all four hotels on campus under the Airport’s ownership is the right move for DFW and for the travelers who will stay here for years to come. We are grateful to Castlelake, Hyatt and First United Bank for their partnership, and we look forward to continuing our work alongside the Airport.”

“Our partnership with Woodbine paired Castlelake’s experience in aviation and real assets with a team that knows this hotel and this market exceptionally well,” said Alan Gearing, partner, North American Commercial Real Estate at Castlelake. “We are proud of what the partnership accomplished and are pleased to see DFW Airport become the long-term owner for this asset.”

Advertisement

“For decades, Hyatt Regency DFW has welcomed travelers, connected businesses and brought communities together,” said Chris McLaughlin, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition aligns a landmark airport asset with DFW’s long-term vision for growth, customer experience, and infrastructure investment. Alongside our broader hospitality initiatives, it strengthens our competitive position, expands services for travelers, supports regional economic growth and creates lasting value for our customers, partners and our owner cities.”

Property Details

Located adjacent to Terminal C in DFW’s Central Terminal Area, the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW is one of only two full-service hotels within Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Woodbine and Castlelake acquired Hyatt Regency DFW in December 2021. Woodbine previously owned and operated the Hyatt Regency DFW in partnership with Hunt Consolidated from 1986 to 2014, is currently developing Hyatt House DFW, and intends to continue working with the Airport on future opportunities across its campus.

Woodbine and Castlelake’s sale to PFIC provides DFW Airport with consolidated ownership of its four-hotel portfolio. As a result of the transaction, DFW Airport’s portfolio includes Hyatt Regency DFW, Grand Hyatt DFW, Hyatt Place DFW and the forthcoming Hyatt House DFW, which is currently under development by Woodbine and projected to open in mid 2027.

Hyatt Regency DFW has approximately 92,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including more than 44,000 square feet of ballroom and exhibit space, and over 70 meeting rooms and event venues. The property also offers dining, business services, fitness and recreational amenities, and 24-hour terminal shuttle service.

“Woodbine has been a trusted partner to First United Bank, and Hyatt Regency DFW reflects the disciplined, long-term approach we value in a relationship,” said Greg Massey, chief executive officer of First United Bank. “We congratulate Woodbine and Castlelake on a successful outcome and look forward to doing more together in the years ahead.”