Kiana Beimes

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I’ve been surrounded by the exciting hospitality industry of Waikiki from a young age. I fell in love with the feeling it gave me early on and have always enjoyed traveling and experiencing authentic cultures. Being able to share mine with the world gives me great joy, and it never feels like actual work.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve had 3 great mentors in my life thus far:

1. My grandmother, Rita. She worked hard her entire life while raising seven kids. Before retiring, she worked for 22 years at ABC Stores in Waikiki. She always took great pride in how she showed up and how she made others feel. She taught me to always look your best, which will result in performing your best. Other key lessons were to always add value to the lives of the people you interact with and to always leave things better than you found them.

2. Ceci Hamao, general manager, OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber. When I met Ceci, I was working at the OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort as a front desk agent. She joined as our front office manager, and she recruited me to apply for an open guest services manager position. Before her belief in me, I had never considered elevation to management for myself. However, her immediate encouragement and validation of my work have truly been the main turning point that launched my career. She taught me to raise the bar for myself and to never limit my potential. Since then, she’s become a close “work sister” to me, and we remain each other’s biggest supporters.

3. Edwin Torres, general manager, OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort. I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working under Edwin at the OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber and OHANA Waikiki East by OUTRIGGER when he was our complex general manager. Like Ceci, Edwin recognized potential and drive in me far earlier than I did. He was the first person who ever told me that I would someday become a general manager. Once again, this is something I had never even considered pursuing, but Edwin knew that I would someday, and he also believed that I would fall in love with the role of helping others on a greater scale.

My favorite lesson I’ve learned from Edwin has been to always do the right thing. He explained that there was no black and white way, but that my heart would always know and ultimately guide me. I remember occasionally seeking his advice on guidance on how to solve an issue at work, and he would simply reply, “Always do the right thing”, which has been a principle that has undoubtedly led me out of difficult situations and toward the light countless times.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

Some of my career highlights include progressing at OUTRIGGER from an intern to general manager in a decade (2013 – 2023). I’ve been very fortunate to have worked alongside supportive leaders and executives who trust me to lead our operations teams. In those 10 years, I’ve worked at all four of our Waikiki Collection properties and worked as a task force upon the acquisition of OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort and OUTRIGGER Kaua’i Beach Resort in 2023. Secondly, I was hand-selected by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) to speak on a panel in the 2024 AHLA ForWard Conference in Chicago, Illinois. It was an exhilarating experience to speak to my largest audience yet, and I felt extremely honored to be able to share my story on stage.

Most recently, I was named 2026 Woman of the Year by Hawai’i Women in Lodging & Tourism. This award means a great deal to me and serves as validation of the hard work that my team and I do each day. I share this honor with them, and I’m so proud of all they continue to achieve together — most notably, reaching #3 out of 100 hotels in Honolulu. We ranked #58 in 2021, so to achieve this progress in five years is a testament to them and the amazing service they provide.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

While I can’t speak on behalf of the entire lodging industry, I can say that, at OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, it is very common to see women in leadership roles, from entry-level all the way up to the C-suite. Seeing women in these powerful roles, and feeling so supported from within the organization, is both comforting and inspiring.

The women of OUTRIGGER are incredibly collaborative and uplifting toward one another. While we each bring different strengths and talents, we celebrate our individuality and weave those talents together like a colorful lei. Together, we know our success is limitless, and the future we are building is stronger, brighter, and more vibrant because of it.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Building on that momentum, my outlook for 2026 and beyond is very optimistic. Across the hospitality industry, there is a growing recognition that diversity and inclusion are not just values to aspire to; they are essential strengths that drive innovation, connection, and long-term success. As our guests become more globally diverse, it’s increasingly important that the teams welcoming them reflect a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.

I believe that we will continue to see more intentional efforts to develop diverse talent and ensure that leadership pathways are accessible to everyone. When organizations invest in people and foster environments where individuals feel respected, supported, and empowered to lead, our entire industry becomes stronger. My hope is that the next generation entering hospitality will see limitless opportunities and know that their unique voices and talents are not only welcomed but celebrated.