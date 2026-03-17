When Opportunity Knocks: Growing Into Hospitality Leadership

Lisa Drake

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I found my way into hospitality somewhat accidentally, but it quickly felt like a natural fit for my personality. I’ve always enjoyed getting to know people, hearing their stories, and helping create meaningful experiences for them. While my first official hospitality role was as a sales coordinator at a large resort, my background in various service-oriented jobs gave me an early appreciation for what it truly means to take care of others. Hospitality allowed me to turn that instinct into a career that blends relationships, business, and problem-solving.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to have several mentors throughout my career, from leaders and coworkers to friends I deeply admire. Early in my hospitality career, I had a general manager who saw potential in me before I fully saw it in myself. He moved me into a role I wasn’t sure I was qualified for and supported me through the transition from sales and marketing manager to director of revenue and E-commerce. His encouragement and trust had a lasting impact on my confidence and career path.

I’ve also learned a great deal from leaders I respect who demonstrated that you can lead with kindness and still be highly effective. Beyond formal mentorship, many coworkers and managers became trusted friends and confidants who helped shape how I approach my work today. Collectively, they taught me the importance of empathy, consistency, and believing in people before they believe in themselves.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

What I’m most proud of is not a single achievement, but my willingness to take on challenges. I’ve never been afraid to roll up my sleeves and pitch in, even when it’s not my job, because you can always learn something (or teach something, for that matter).



Since joining GF Hotels & Resorts, the company has nearly tripled its portfolio and has successfully maintained that growth. While this has been a team effort, I’m proud to have played a meaningful role in that expansion and to be part of an organization that continues to grow through strong relationships and even stronger performance. Being able to contribute to that kind of long-term success is extremely rewarding.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I’ve seen continued progress across the industry over the past several years. There are more resources than ever before, more women supporting other women, and more men actively included in and supportive of those conversations. While there is still work to do, the dialogue around leadership and opportunity feels more open and intentional than it did in the past, which is encouraging.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am hopeful that the industry continues on the same trajectory and maintains its momentum. The key will be to ensure progress is sustained and not treated as a short-term initiative. If the industry remains committed to expanding access to leadership roles and continuing these conversations, I believe that hospitality can become an even more inclusive and representative business over the long term.