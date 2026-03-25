What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Nadia Panasyuk

Like many hoteliers, I found my way into the industry by accident. At 18, I was looking for a job that would allow me to support myself while starting college. A friend suggested a PBX operator role at an Atlanta hotel, and I took it.

I quickly mastered the role and moved on. First, I advanced to the front desk, then concierge, and eventually reservations coordinator, reporting to the director of revenue management. When she left for an overseas vacation, she gave me a crash course in revenue management and gave me the reins.

During those two weeks, I absolutely fell in love with the discipline. I’ve always been analytical and enjoyed solving puzzles, and these two factors immediately clicked. I couldn’t believe this is a job that people got paid to do. I changed my major to economics, worked full-time while studying part-time, and never looked back.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve had many mentors throughout my career, including hospitality greats like Nadia Karmali, Jeanne Montgomery-Smith, Juwana Jones, Harry Carr, Rachel Higbie, Kimberly LeDoux, Vanessa Claspill, Patricia Davis, Pete Sams, Jason Kreul, and Jenna Fishel. Outside of the industry, the person who shaped my leadership philosophy most is my dad.

At 28 years old, he had the courage to escape the former Soviet Union with his young family, starting over in the United States with nothing and not knowing English. I was just a kid at the time, and watching him navigate an entirely new world with a tenacious work ethic, integrity, humility, and curiosity inspired the values by which I lead today.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

Two themes define my 20+ year career in hospitality: taking smart risks and changing people’s lives for the better. Moving to Chicago to lead a major brand transition pushed me far outside my comfort zone and shaped me both professionally and personally. Accepting a regional director of revenue management role at Davidson Hospitality Group with less than a year of corporate leadership experience was another pivotal leap, and the mentorship of Harry Carr during that time was transformative. J

Joining First Hospitality as vice president of revenue strategy felt like a big responsibility, and it’s become one of the most rewarding decisions of my career. My proudest highlights are keeping 100 percent team retention at Davidson during the “Great Resignation,” consistently achieving strong associate engagement and GM Survey scores at First Hospitality, and, most importantly, hearing from others that I’ve made a difference not just in their careers, but in their lives.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

When you consider that women make 80 percent of travel decisions and represent 64 percent of global travelers, elevating women into leadership isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s just good business. I’m proud that First Hospitality made great progress in 2025 in this area. The promotions of our chief commercial officer, Jenna Fishel, and our senior vice president of marketing, Christina Santarelli, reflect both our values and our drive to win. Across the broader industry, 2025 brought modest improvement, and that should be celebrated.

But we still have work to do. Every advancement I’ve made came because mentors saw my potential before I did and pushed me to step into roles I wasn’t sure I was ready for. I continue to take that same approach today. When I see great talent, drive, and character, I encourage people to pursue the next step, and I offer to support them as a sponsor and mentor. The world needs more courageous leadership, and all leaders have a responsibility to foster that growth.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

My outlook for 2026 and beyond is cautiously optimistic. Across the hospitality industry, the focus on diversity and inclusion has fluctuated in recent years, and progress now varies widely from company to company.

Many organizations speak to the importance of equality, but true commitment is reflected not in statements but in outcomes. Cultures that genuinely prioritize inclusion don’t just articulate their values; they demonstrate them in who sits at the decision-making table. A leadership page tells the story more honestly than any slogan can.