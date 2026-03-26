Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

The Power of Mentorship in Shaping a Hospitality Career

Area Sales Manager, Highgate

By LODGING Staff

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Pamela Delong
Pamela Delong

Like many people in their 20s, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. While talking with my mother and her best friend, Sally Hancock, she suggested that I consider a career in the travel industry. She reminded me that I had traveled extensively across the United States with my parents and the Bobbies, as my father was a Shriner. Taking her advice to heart, I enrolled with TV Travel in Dayton the next day.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

Some of my most influential mentors have shaped not only my career path but also my leadership philosophy. One of the most impactful was Lisa Hanson, who took a chance on me by hiring me as a catering sales manager. At the time, my experience was limited to working at a single property, Unicoi State Park, where I served as a front desk agent. Lisa taught me the importance of working hard, consistently doing my best, and finding enjoyment in the work. Equally important, I had the opportunity to observe her advocate confidently for herself and her department, which left a lasting impression on me. Her leadership demonstrated the value of self-advocacy and accountability, lessons that strongly influenced my own approach to leadership.

Because of the strong mentorship I received, I have found great fulfillment in mentoring others. One of my most rewarding experiences was hiring a young man as a front desk associate for his first hotel position. He quickly demonstrated potential and was soon promoted to front office manager.

Tiante Connell followed me to Hampton Inn, where he served as my assistant general manager. He consistently took on challenges with enthusiasm and professionalism and demonstrated exceptional intelligence and initiative. We both moved to Courtyard Dayton North, Tiante as the assistant general manager, and me as the area sales manager. These experiences have reinforced my belief in the power of mentorship and the responsibility leaders have to develop and uplift others.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

I have been doing this for a long time, and I have enjoyed every step along the way. Amicalola Falls was, by far, the highlight of my career. The State of Georgia operated its own properties while remaining deeply committed to protecting nature, including wildlife rescue. We also offered extensive banquet space, and on Sept. 11, we were hosting a reunion—believed to be for World War II veterans. As they stood together watching the events unfold on television, they held hands and sang “God Bless America.” It is a moment that still brings me to tears.

Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of serving the Archbishop at the University of Dayton, transforming a hotel into a military site, and helping countless individuals along the way. Yet, despite these meaningful experiences, nothing has ever touched me as deeply as that moment.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I have been very fortunate throughout my career to work alongside exceptional leaders—many of whom have been women. From Lisa Hanson, who gave me an opportunity early on, to Jamie Walters, who challenged and encouraged me to grow into a general manager role, each played a meaningful part in my professional development. 

What I valued most was not only their leadership but their willingness to coach, counsel, and openly share their knowledge. I am now back in the sales world with Highgate Hotels and feel fortunate once again to be part of a region led by outstanding women, including our senior vice president, vice president of sales, regional director of revenue management, and one of the general managers I support. Their leadership keeps me sharp and continually striving to be better.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality? 

I have seen significant changes in the industry over the years. While progress has been made, there is still more work to be done—particularly when it comes to retaining talent and developing the next generation of leaders. The world is constantly evolving, and the hospitality industry continues to adapt alongside it. That evolution is a good thing and an important step toward building a stronger, more inclusive future.

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