Tracy L. Prigmore

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My entry into hospitality was driven by a strategic passion for wealth creation through real estate. I began my journey as a residential investor, building a portfolio for passive income alongside my full-time career as a healthcare executive. However, my long-term vision was always to scale into commercial real estate; I just needed to find the right asset class.

As a corporate executive for a national healthcare system, I was a true “road warrior.” I practically lived in hotels and developed a deep appreciation for the guest experience. When I realized that hotels were a unique commercial asset class that I could own and develop, everything clicked. It was the perfect intersection of my investment goals and my personal lifestyle. I immediately pivoted to mastering the business of hotel ownership.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

In my healthcare career, I was fortunate to have incredible mentors—both men and women—who championed my growth and taught me the business fundamentals that made my pivot possible. Their guidance gave me the confidence to translate my executive experience into hospitality, an industry that shares many operational similarities with healthcare.

However, entering hotel ownership meant starting over without an industry-specific network. I didn’t have a hospitality mentor to guide me through the nuances of development, so I learned by doing and made a lot of rookie mistakes. I sought inspiration from industry superstars like Al Patel (Baywood), Vinay Patel (Fairbrook), and Greg Friedman (Peachtree), and I studied role models like Sheila Johnson from a distance, tracking her development of the Salamander Resort for years.

That contrast—having strong mentorship in one field but lacking it in another—is exactly what led me to develop She Has a Deal. I wanted to create the ecosystem I wish I had when I entered the industry: a platform that accelerates knowledge, builds connections, and reduces the friction of capital for women, ensuring they have the competencies they need to succeed.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

My most meaningful highlights are rooted in servant leadership and the ability to turn vision into reality. As an early careerist in healthcare, I founded the Everett V. Fox Student Case Competition, and later in hospitality, I created She Has a Deal. While I am proud of the vision, the true success lies in the execution and witnessing the tangible, positive impact these platforms have on people’s lives.

Now that I am in the “fourth quarter” of my career, my motivation has evolved. I realize I may not personally harvest all the fruits of my labor, but I am driven by the transformation that is possible when others are given a real opportunity. I am incredibly grateful to industry leaders like Bill Fortier (Hilton) and Eric Jacobs (Marriott), who believed in my vision for She Has a Deal early on and championed me, even when I was an outsider to the hospitality industry.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I believe 2025 was a year of tangible visibility. Since I entered the industry, the progress has been incredible; we have gone from women being noticeably missing in ownership to having a vibrant community of female dealmakers and innovators. I am thrilled by how many organizations and brands have stepped up to build real pathways for women who want to lead, whether in the C-suite or as owners.

That said, our work isn’t done. The next frontier is capital. We are seeing a surge of women entrepreneurs launching products and services, but to truly accelerate their growth, we need to dismantle the barriers to funding. My hope for the future is a concerted industry effort to unleash capital for these founders. When we fund women, we unlock a level of brilliance and innovation that the hospitality world is waiting for.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

My outlook is one of determined optimism. I believe diversity and inclusion are growing, but I also believe that the future of this industry belongs to those who seize opportunities. Changes in formal corporate programming should not bring despair; instead, they should be a call to action. We are talented, ready, and fully capable of succeeding.

It is wonderful when companies and established leaders create programming and step up to contribute and accelerate inclusion, but we cannot wait for others to open the door. My philosophy for 2026 is simple: Rather than asking for a seat at the table, we should take a seat while simultaneously building our own tables if necessary. It may take longer, but by coming together as women and building the ecosystems we need, we ensure that our success is sustainable and owned by us.