Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Perspective and Purpose: A CEO’s Path in Hospitality

CEO, Cetis

By LODGING Staff
Laura Sun

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My path into hospitality wasn’t something I planned from the beginning—it evolved at the right moment in my life.

After spending many years raising my children, I stepped into leadership at Cetis when they both had completed college and were pursuing advanced degrees. The timing gave me the space to fully commit to business. What drew me to hospitality was the human element. This industry is about experience and how people feel when they enter a space.

Hospitality technology may seem behind the scenes, but it plays a powerful role in shaping comfort, trust, and seamless service. I was inspired by the idea that something thoughtfully designed—even something as simple as a phone or appliance—can elevate the overall guest experience. That balance of functionality, design, and global reach motivated me.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been shaped by life experiences as much as by individuals. Leaving China at 18 taught me independence very early. Raising two children in a new country—often as the only Asian parent in their schools—required resilience, confidence, and clarity of identity. Those lessons became foundational in how I lead.

I’ve also observed leaders who combined decisiveness with humility. One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is that confidence doesn’t mean having all the answers. It means being willing to step forward before you feel completely ready.

Another lesson that deeply influenced me is the importance of cultural identity. For many years, I saw women minimize their backgrounds in order to fit in. I’ve come to believe that the opposite is true. Our heritage gives us perspective. Hospitality is a global industry, and perspective is an advantage.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

Stepping into the CEO role after two decades focused primarily on family was a defining moment. It reinforced my belief that leadership doesn’t follow a single timeline.

Professionally, I’m proud of how we’ve continued strengthening Cetis’ position as a trusted hospitality partner in more than 300 countries. Rather than focusing on individual products, we’ve leaned into offering cohesive, integrated in-room solutions that help hotels maintain brand standards and operational consistency at scale.

Another highlight has been guiding the evolution of our product design philosophy—ensuring our solutions are intuitive, visually aligned with modern hotel aesthetics, and easy for both guests and staff to use. Achieving that level of reliability and cohesion is something I take great pride in.

And personally, balancing global leadership while watching my children thrive in their own careers is one of my most meaningful accomplishments.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I believe that we saw meaningful progress in 2025. More women are stepping into senior operational and strategic roles across hospitality, and there is greater visibility of female leadership than there was even a few years ago.

However, representation at the very top still doesn’t fully reflect the talent pool. One challenge I continue to observe—particularly among immigrant and culturally diverse women—is hesitation.

Many wait until they feel fully prepared before raising their hand. Leadership often requires stepping forward while still learning. The industry is increasingly open to diverse leadership. The next step is ensuring that women feel confident enough to claim those opportunities.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m optimistic because hospitality is inherently global and centered around people. As travel continues to connect cultures, brands will need leaders who understand nuance, community, and cross-cultural dynamics. Diversity is no longer simply a moral conversation—it’s a business advantage. Different perspectives lead to better design decisions, stronger innovation, and more meaningful guest experiences.

Moving forward, I believe the focus will shift from representation to influence. It’s not just about having diverse leaders in the room—it’s about ensuring they are shaping strategy and long-term vision. Serving hotels around the world requires cultural understanding and adaptability. The more inclusive our leadership and thinking, the stronger our solutions become.

For women—especially those with immigrant backgrounds—my message remains consistent: your cultural identity is not something to overcome. It is your strength. In a global industry like hospitality, it’s a superpower.

Previous article
AAHOA Shares Details of 2026 HYPE Conference
Next article
JLL Arranges Refinancing for Ambiente
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

Ambiente
Finance & Development

JLL Arranges Refinancing for Ambiente

LODGING Staff -
PHOENIX, Arizona—JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged a $37 million non-recourse refinancing for Ambiente. The 40-room, adults-only luxury property opened...
Conference stock
Conferences and Events

AAHOA Shares Details of 2026 HYPE Conference

LODGING Staff -
Miami, Florida—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) brought the 2026 Helping Young Professionals Evolve (HYPE) Conference to Miami, Florida, gathering young hospitality leaders for...
Red Cliffs Lodge Moab
Design

Red Cliffs Lodge Moab Announces Property-Wide Renovation

LODGING Staff -
MOAB, Utah—Red Cliffs Lodge Moab announces an extensive, property-wide renovation. Taking place over much of the last year, the project included a completely redesigned lodge, a new signature restaurant and cocktail lounge, Ember, and a...
Choice Hotels International Mastery
Technology

Choice Hotels Kicks Off 11th Annual Mastery Tech Innovation Summit

LODGING Staff -
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Choice Hotels International, Inc. kicked off Mastery, its 11th annual technology and innovation summit. Throughout the week-long event, more than 800 associates will gather...
February calendar stock
Finance & Development

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Report Positive Year-Over-Year Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 21, 2026. U.S. Hotel PerformanceFebruary 15, 2026-February 21, 2026Percentage change...
City Express by Marriott Washington, DC Northeast
Brands

PM Hotel Group Announces Brand Transition of Hotel Arboretum

LODGING Staff -
CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the brand transition of Hotel Arboretum to City Express by Marriott Washington, DC Northeast. The repositioning introduces the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ambiente

JLL Arranges Refinancing for Ambiente

Finance & Development LODGING Staff -
PHOENIX, Arizona—JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged a $37 million non-recourse refinancing for Ambiente. The 40-room, adults-only luxury property opened...
Conference stock

AAHOA Shares Details of 2026 HYPE Conference

Conferences and Events LODGING Staff -
Miami, Florida—AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) brought the 2026 Helping Young Professionals Evolve (HYPE) Conference to Miami, Florida, gathering young hospitality leaders for...
Red Cliffs Lodge Moab

Red Cliffs Lodge Moab Announces Property-Wide Renovation

Design LODGING Staff -
MOAB, Utah—Red Cliffs Lodge Moab announces an extensive, property-wide renovation. Taking place over much of the last year, the project included a completely redesigned lodge, a new signature restaurant and cocktail lounge, Ember, and a...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2026, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Ambiente
Finance & Development

JLL Arranges Refinancing for Ambiente

LODGING Staff -
Conference stock
Conferences and Events

AAHOA Shares Details of 2026 HYPE Conference

LODGING Staff -