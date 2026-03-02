Perspective and Purpose: A CEO’s Path in Hospitality

Laura Sun

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My path into hospitality wasn’t something I planned from the beginning—it evolved at the right moment in my life.

After spending many years raising my children, I stepped into leadership at Cetis when they both had completed college and were pursuing advanced degrees. The timing gave me the space to fully commit to business. What drew me to hospitality was the human element. This industry is about experience and how people feel when they enter a space.

Hospitality technology may seem behind the scenes, but it plays a powerful role in shaping comfort, trust, and seamless service. I was inspired by the idea that something thoughtfully designed—even something as simple as a phone or appliance—can elevate the overall guest experience. That balance of functionality, design, and global reach motivated me.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been shaped by life experiences as much as by individuals. Leaving China at 18 taught me independence very early. Raising two children in a new country—often as the only Asian parent in their schools—required resilience, confidence, and clarity of identity. Those lessons became foundational in how I lead.

I’ve also observed leaders who combined decisiveness with humility. One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is that confidence doesn’t mean having all the answers. It means being willing to step forward before you feel completely ready.

Another lesson that deeply influenced me is the importance of cultural identity. For many years, I saw women minimize their backgrounds in order to fit in. I’ve come to believe that the opposite is true. Our heritage gives us perspective. Hospitality is a global industry, and perspective is an advantage.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

Stepping into the CEO role after two decades focused primarily on family was a defining moment. It reinforced my belief that leadership doesn’t follow a single timeline.

Professionally, I’m proud of how we’ve continued strengthening Cetis’ position as a trusted hospitality partner in more than 300 countries. Rather than focusing on individual products, we’ve leaned into offering cohesive, integrated in-room solutions that help hotels maintain brand standards and operational consistency at scale.

Another highlight has been guiding the evolution of our product design philosophy—ensuring our solutions are intuitive, visually aligned with modern hotel aesthetics, and easy for both guests and staff to use. Achieving that level of reliability and cohesion is something I take great pride in.

And personally, balancing global leadership while watching my children thrive in their own careers is one of my most meaningful accomplishments.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I believe that we saw meaningful progress in 2025. More women are stepping into senior operational and strategic roles across hospitality, and there is greater visibility of female leadership than there was even a few years ago.

However, representation at the very top still doesn’t fully reflect the talent pool. One challenge I continue to observe—particularly among immigrant and culturally diverse women—is hesitation.

Many wait until they feel fully prepared before raising their hand. Leadership often requires stepping forward while still learning. The industry is increasingly open to diverse leadership. The next step is ensuring that women feel confident enough to claim those opportunities.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m optimistic because hospitality is inherently global and centered around people. As travel continues to connect cultures, brands will need leaders who understand nuance, community, and cross-cultural dynamics. Diversity is no longer simply a moral conversation—it’s a business advantage. Different perspectives lead to better design decisions, stronger innovation, and more meaningful guest experiences.

Moving forward, I believe the focus will shift from representation to influence. It’s not just about having diverse leaders in the room—it’s about ensuring they are shaping strategy and long-term vision. Serving hotels around the world requires cultural understanding and adaptability. The more inclusive our leadership and thinking, the stronger our solutions become.

For women—especially those with immigrant backgrounds—my message remains consistent: your cultural identity is not something to overcome. It is your strength. In a global industry like hospitality, it’s a superpower.