What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Michelle Steffens

My interest in hospitality began with my passion for people. Early on, I was drawn to how this industry blends business with human interaction—our actions directly shape the way guests feel, connect, and remember their experiences. Hospitality cultivates a dynamic environment driven by relationships, where each day is unique. I found excitement in solving challenges while making a positive difference for both guests and staff. This blend of operational complexity and a people-centric mission ultimately solidified my career path.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, and what were their most valuable lessons?

Throughout my journey, I have had the privilege to learn from a variety of leaders, both male and female, who have influenced my leadership style. My most impactful mentors balanced high standards with compassion, showing me that authentic leadership does not mean compromising respect. They taught me to listen first, remain calm during uncertain times, and approach decisions with integrity and accountability. The key lesson I carry forward is that your response in challenging situations is what truly defines your leadership impact.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

My career highlights revolve around growth and transformation. Helping teams adapt to complex changes, developing leadership talent, and contributing to initiatives that enhance both performance and workplace culture stand out. I take pride in guiding teams through periods of evolution—whether refining processes, nurturing talent, or positioning organizations for future success. Seeing individuals and teams grow, embrace leadership, and achieve success has been incredibly fulfilling.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, progress for women in hospitality leadership became increasingly apparent and actionable. From my vantage point, more women stepped into director and senior roles with genuine ownership and influence, bringing us closer to gender parity at the director level—a meaningful achievement reflecting deliberate development and trust in our leadership pipeline. Having women in key functional roles, especially those impacting strategy and culture, made an observable difference. While there’s still room for growth at the executive tier, momentum is strong, and women leaders are now more visible than ever. Overall, 2025 proved that aligning opportunity with development fosters real progress against this goal.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Looking forward, I’m encouraged by the outlook for diversity and inclusion within hospitality, as these principles increasingly shape daily leadership practices rather than existing as isolated initiatives. In my leadership role with Sonesta, the most significant progress comes when inclusive approaches inform talent development, teambuilding, and advancement opportunities. As we head into 2026 and beyond, I foresee continued efforts to strengthen leadership pipelines and ensure that diverse talent receives the sponsorship, visibility, and experience needed for advancement. Hospitality’s people-focused nature provides us with a unique platform as an industry to lead intentionally and empathetically, promising steady progress, greater accountability, and meaningful opportunities for future leaders.