Opening Doors in Hospitality

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Ginny Hussey

When I was a junior in high school, I did a one-week job shadow with a hotel general manager in Portland, Maine, which allowed me to see every department. I learned how all the moving parts came together, and I loved how people-centered it was—both the teams behind the scenes and the guests we served—as well as the fact that no two days were ever the same. I was instantly hooked. From there, I chose a college hospitality program and worked at front desk, housekeeping, and events throughout school. That hands-on experience confirmed that hospitality was exactly where I wanted to be.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

After college, I joined Vail Resorts in a two-year management training program and worked across several properties, including Vail, Grand Teton National Park, and Breckenridge. In Breckenridge, where I ended up working for four years, I was surrounded by an exceptional group of general managers—both women and men—who shaped me early in my career. Their consistency, level-headedness, positivity, and ability to lead with both structure and joy made a lasting impression. Those formative years taught me how to build strong teams, encourage creativity, and find balance in a 365-day-a-year industry. I still think often of leaders like Gill Beck, Lindsay Watson, Kate Grattan, Jon Fillman, Ron Neville, and David Abraham, and strive to emulate their leadership every day.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

Some of my most meaningful highlights have been hotel openings. I served as director of rooms for the opening of The Press Hotel, part of the Autograph Collection, in 2015. Six years later, I opened the Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront as general manager—my first GM role. Bringing a new hotel to life, hiring the team, and opening the doors is incredibly special. Two years later, the hotel received Hilton’s Connie Award in 2023, the brand’s highest honor. That recognition affirmed what I’ve always believed: when you focus on culture, service, and doing the little things right, excellence follows. It remains a benchmark we continue to strive toward.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of advancing women into leadership?

On a local level in Portland, I’ve seen very encouraging progress, with more female general managers on the peninsula in the past year alone. More broadly, the industry has become more intentional about attracting and retaining women leaders. There’s growing recognition that women can successfully lead major hotel brands while also achieving personal milestones. As a mother, I feel a responsibility to model and advocate for that balance—showing that professional ambition and personal fulfillment can coexist.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m very optimistic. Hospitality has fully rebounded from the post-pandemic years and emerged more dynamic and inclusive than ever. The industry offers meaningful career paths to people of all backgrounds, regardless of formal education or prior experience. Hospitality is, at its core, a people-centered profession—one that creates opportunity for those who are passionate, hard-working, and service-driven. I’m excited to be part of ensuring that openness and growth continue well into the future.