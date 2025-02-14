Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Women in Lodging

Women in Lodging Nomination

By LODGING Staff
Nominated By(Required)
Nominee(Required)
Consent & Privacy Acknowledgment

Previous article
ESLA’s Inaugural Event Does Deep Dive Into Extended-Stay Segment
Next article
CoStar: Super Bowl LIX Impacts Weekly Hotel Performance for New Orleans
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brittain Resorts & Hotels

Brittain Resorts & Hotels Invests in Renovations at Three Myrtle Beach Hotels

Design LODGING Staff -
MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina—Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH), in partnership with EOS Hospitality, invested over $58 million in renovations at three of its properties...
revenue management

Infor Release Revenue Management Solution for Hospitality

Technology LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—Infor announced the release of its new revenue management solution (RMS) for the hospitality sector. The platform is designed to change how hotels...

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Results

Finance LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Highlights include: Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR growth was 5 percent in the fourth...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Brittain Resorts & Hotels
Design

Brittain Resorts & Hotels Invests in Renovations at Three Myrtle Beach...

LODGING Staff -
revenue management
Technology

Infor Release Revenue Management Solution for Hospitality

LODGING Staff -