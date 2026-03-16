No Risk, No Reward: Financial Finesse Drives Capital Strategy

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Deanne Brand

I didn’t set out to build a career in hospitality. I double-majored in accounting and finance, thinking I’d end up as a CPA. While that background was valuable, I quickly realized that accounting wasn’t my true passion, so I followed the finance route. Early on, I was drawn to real estate finance because it brings together financial strategy and tangible assets—something you can touch and feel. What really pulled me into hospitality, though, was how the industry blends analytical complexity with something I personally love—travel and creating memorable experiences.

Hotels are fascinating. They’re dynamic businesses with nightly leases, shaped by the economy, consumer trends, operational challenges, and strategic capital decisions. When I started working on hotel financings, I realized every deal was unique and each property had its own story. That constant variety—and the fact that financial decisions can directly shape long-term value—kept me engaged and motivated to grow in this industry. Looking back, every role I’ve taken has built on the one before it, shaping my career in ways I never could have predicted.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been lucky to have mentors—both men and women—at every stage of my career. Some of my most impactful supporters weren’t even my direct managers, which taught me the value of building relationships throughout your organization and the broader industry. While hard work and technical skills helped me get started, it was leaning into my strengths, being open to feedback, and pushing beyond my comfort zone that helped me grow as a leader.

The most influential leaders went beyond mentoring—they sponsored me, giving me opportunities and trusting me before I felt fully ready. That showed me how powerful it is when leaders open doors for others. I also learned the importance of communicating with confidence and clarity, especially when I was often the only woman in the room.

A few lessons from my mentors that I carry with me:

• Sometimes you need to slow down to speed up; accuracy over speed.

• No one succeeds alone.

• Always do the right thing.

• Be authentic.

• Don’t be afraid to make mistakes; that’s how we learn and grow.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

When I look back on my career, the moments that stand out the most are where financial leadership drives meaningful transformation. I’ve had the opportunity to lead and execute major capital markets and financing transactions totaling billions of dollars, play a pivotal role in the spin-off of Park Hotels & Resorts from Hilton—including ringing the bell at the NYSE—where I helped to build their capital markets, treasury, and risk management functions from the ground up. I was also deeply involved in the acquisition and integration of Chesapeake Lodging Trust into Park.

At Host Hotels & Resorts, my leadership now spans capital markets, treasury, risk management, corporate strategy, and our enterprise analytics team (“STEARs”). STEARs serves as a centralized analytics hub, providing a single source of truth that drives all our capital allocation decisions. While I’m proud of the transactions I’ve executed, the most fulfilling part has been leading and developing this exceptional team. By uncovering insights and translating analysis into action, we empower Host to make smarter, faster, and more confident investment and operational decisions.

As a woman in finance, I take pride in having navigated—and helping reshape—environments where women have historically been underrepresented. Leading by example and opening doors for others has been one of the most meaningful parts of my journey.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, the lodging industry made tangible progress in advancing women into leadership roles, but I believe there’s still a long way to go. According to recent industry data, women are estimated to hold about 30 percent of leadership positions across the sector, with near parity at the director level (about 50 percent). However, there remains a gap at the most senior levels, with women holding just 25 percent of chief-level positions and less than 30 percent of board seats at publicly traded hospitality companies.

At Host Hotels & Resorts, I’m proud of our commitment to fostering an environment where inclusion and leadership growth are more than goals; they’re part of our culture. Women account for 57 percent of our total workforce. The company’s Women’s Network initiative, now nearly 100 members strong, provides ongoing development and networking opportunities to all. Host also actively supports women’s leadership through partnerships with industry organizations, such as the AHLA Foundation’s FORWARD initiative and BUILD/ELEVATE program.

While the momentum is encouraging, with 46 percent of our manager-level and above positions held by women, we aspire to extend that representation to all levels, including at the senior leadership level. I’m optimistic that our efforts—and those of our peers—will continue to help move the industry forward.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, I’m optimistic about the continued momentum for women and emerging leaders in hospitality. At Host, we believe that empowering women and embracing a range of perspectives is not only the right thing to do—it’s a strategic advantage. By intentionally investing in talent development and building inclusive paths to leadership, we foster a workplace where every individual feels valued and respected. The data is clear—gender-balanced leadership drives better business outcomes, from profitability to workplace culture. It’s simply smart business.