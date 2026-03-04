Helene Okabe

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I’ve been part of the hospitality industry since my teenage years, when I worked as a lifeguard at our local Marriott. A conversation with a guest who introduced me to Cornell University’s hotel program sparked my interest and set the trajectory of my career. When I visited the campus and explored the curriculum, I realized that the hotel business was far more dynamic and complex than I had imagined. I was fascinated by the breadth of the program, which encompassed leadership, operational excellence, and investment strategy. Hospitality felt both engaging and aligned with my interests, leading me to pursue this path at Concord, where I’ve now built an 18-year career.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to learn from many exceptional leaders at Concord, including Mark Laport, Will Loughran, Julie Richter, and Debra Punke. I’ve spent significant time working closely with Will and Debra, both of whom have had a profound impact on my leadership development. Will has taught me the importance of creativity in problem-solving and challenged me to view opportunities through a fresh, strategic lens.

From Debra, I’ve learned how to lead with intention—balancing profitability while remaining deeply focused on community and associates. Their mentorship has been instrumental in shaping my approach to leadership and my long-term success at Concord.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

One of my proudest accomplishments has been leading Concord’s Emerging Leaders Mentor Program over the past five years. Guiding the program through its continued evolution and impact has been especially meaningful, and I’m proud of the role it has played in developing future leaders within the organization.

Another highlight has been cofounding CWomen, Concord’s affinity group dedicated to supporting and advancing women across the company, alongside Karen McWilliams, vice president of revenue strategy. Together, we launched the group to foster connection, mentorship, and professional growth for women at all levels of the organization.

I’ve also greatly valued my work with colleagues such as Melinda Griffith and Grant Sabroff to identify strategic opportunities to expand Concord’s portfolio—transitioning hotels to Concord management and affiliating them with strong soft-brand offerings from Marriott and Hilton to create value for both owners and guests.

During my time as regional vice president of sales and marketing, I’m especially proud of the teams I built and the hotel launches I supported, including Concord’s first properties in New York City, where I was able to leverage my prior Marriott experience in the market. Additional highlights include launching the first Canopy by Hilton in the United States at The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

While industry data indicates that there is still progress to be made in advancing women into senior leadership roles, I’m fortunate to work at Concord, where female leadership is well represented at the highest levels.

Leaders such as Julie Richter, our longtime chief financial officer, and Debra Punke, our chief people officer, exemplify the strength women bring to executive leadership. In late 2025, I was honored to be promoted to senior vice president, and in 2025, we also welcomed industry leader Lisa Cox as our new in-house counsel. I continue to be encouraged by the talented women I collaborate with across our ownership groups and brand partners.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Hospitality is inherently one of the most diverse industries, serving a wide range of guests and employing individuals from varied backgrounds. It’s essential that this diversity is reflected at every level of leadership. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, I’m optimistic about the industry’s continued progress, particularly as we invest in younger generations through mentorship, training, and intentional development opportunities. While we are moving in the right direction, sustained focus and accountability will be critical to achieving meaningful, lasting change at the executive level across the industry.