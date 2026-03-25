From Family Ownership to Hotel Leadership

Maha Shah

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My introduction to hospitality started early. During the recession, my father asked me a simple question when I was 11 years old: Should we invest in a golf course or a hotel? I told him a golf course would require constant water, while a hotel would bring people together and create revenue through stays.

That conversation sparked the beginning of our family business. Since then, my love for people has kept me in the hospitality industry. I enjoy connecting with guests, hearing their stories, and knowing that we played a role in meaningful moments of their lives. Some of my best memories come from travel, and hospitality enables me to help create those memories for others.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

My father was my first mentor. He passed away in 2024, but his presence is still felt in every decision I make. He taught me to stay grounded in who I am, to not let small things steal my energy, and to remember that time is precious. My mother has been my other guiding light. She leads with quiet strength, resilience, and consistency, and she continues to move our business forward while I am away pursuing my MBA. Watching her step up, lead initiatives, and carry the weight of ownership has shaped how I view responsibility and leadership.

My sister has also played a critical role in my growth. She has supported me every step of the way, professionally and personally, and she helped me build my resume, expand my network, and stay focused during challenging moments. Her guidance, honesty, and constant belief in me have shaped much of the leader I am today.

Professionally, Ashley Bird at Hyatt has been an important mentor. Every conversation with her expands how I think about brands, leadership, and long-term strategy in hospitality. She brings clarity, curiosity, and perspective that continues to influence how I approach growth and innovation.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

My career has allowed me to see hospitality and entertainment from multiple angles. I built a strong analytical foundation through Distribution Analytics at NBCUniversal, where I learned how data drives large-scale decision-making. I then moved into revenue management at The Walt Disney Company, followed by hotel finance work supporting Disney’s Grand Californian, where I gained hands-on experience with pricing, forecasting, and financial performance at a luxury property.

One of my proudest milestones has been taking over our family hotel at a young age and helping it thrive through periods of transition and growth. Today, I am continuing to sharpen my leadership and strategy skills while pursuing my MBA at Cornell Johnson College of Business, bringing together ownership, operations, finance, and long-term vision.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, the lodging industry made meaningful progress in moving women into leadership roles. I saw more women stepping into decision-making positions across operations, revenue, finance, and brand leadership. What stood out most was the shift from conversation to action.

Brands invested more intentionally in sponsorship, not just mentorship, and gave women real ownership over results. Industry organizations like Women in Lodging, hertelier, and Women Leading Travel created platforms that increased visibility and access to senior leaders. As an owner, I also felt a stronger expectation for women to be at the table, not as representation, but as operators trusted to drive performance.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, I believe diversity and inclusion will become more deeply tied to business outcomes. We will see clearer pipelines from entry-level roles to leadership, stronger accountability around promotions, and more women and underrepresented leaders moving into ownership and P&L responsibility.

Hospitality succeeds when leaders reflect the guests and communities they serve. The next phase will center around building systems that support long-term growth, flexibility, and retention. The brands that lead will be the ones that invest early, measure progress honestly, and give diverse leaders the authority to shape strategy and culture.