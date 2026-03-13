Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Driving Hospitality Forward Through Technology and Leadership

Bhavna Tanwani, Sales and Key Accounts Manager, UAE, Vingcard by Assa Abloy

By LODGING Staff
Bhavna Tanwani

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I was drawn to hospitality because it brings together people, experience, and innovation—especially in Dubai, where hospitality is at the heart of the city’s identity. It’s not just about rooms or buildings; it’s about the experience. Working with smart and secure technology solutions showed me how the right innovation can enhance a guest’s stay while also making operations smoother and more secure. Seeing that real impact is what motivated me to grow in this space.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to learn from both male and female leaders across hospitality and technology. One of the most valuable lessons I learned early on was the importance of listening before selling—understanding a client’s operational challenges before proposing solutions.

I’ve also learned the importance of resilience and preparation, especially when handling large, complex projects. Strong female leaders taught me how to show up with confidence, be clear in communication, and trust my expertise—especially in environments that are still quite male-dominated.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

One of my key career highlights has been managing strategic key accounts and world-known hospitality projects in Dubai, working closely with hotel owners, operators, consultants, and system integrators. 

Another highlight has been building long-term client relationships, where I am not just seen as a vendor but as a trusted technology partner. 

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, the lodging industry made noticeable progress, especially in markets like the UAE. We saw more women stepping into leadership roles across all the sectors within hospitality. 

Many hospitality organizations began focusing more intentionally on merit-based growth, mentorship programs, and inclusive workplace policies, which helped open doors for talented women to advance into decision-making positions.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

In 2026 and beyond, I expect to see more women in senior leadership, commercial, and technical roles, supported by stronger mentorship, flexible work models, and performance-driven cultures. 

The Wolseley Hotels Launches and Announces Its Inaugural Property
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

The Wolseley New York
The Wolseley Hotels Launches and Announces Its Inaugural Property

BANGKOK—The Wolseley Hotels announced its global launch, with its inaugural property set to open in New York City in early 2027. Located steps from...
