Driving Guest Experience Through Leadership

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Stephanie Kendrick

My path into hospitality began long before I realized it would become my career. I worked in restaurants throughout college and later started as a front desk agent at a hotel in Fayetteville, North Carolina. From the very beginning, I found caring for guests and helping solve their needs to be deeply rewarding, and I quickly knew I wanted to be part of an industry centered around people.

Hospitality continues to feel like a unique puzzle, where no two days or guests are ever the same. Whether it was something small, like making a child’s day with a Shirley Temple and extra cherries or collaborating with operations teams and owners to elevate guest experiences at scale, that sense of purpose and energy has stayed with me throughout my career.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I have been shaped by mentors who emphasized opportunity, people, and kindness.

Sanjeev Raut, formerly of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, encouraged me to say yes whenever possible, especially to special projects. That mindset created exposure across teams and disciplines and played a key role in my professional growth.

Rick Munson, founder of Multi-Systems Inc., reinforced a leadership philosophy I carry with me today: take care of your team first, then your customers, and everything else follows. Empowered associates consistently deliver stronger results and better guest experiences.

My mother, Geraldine Barial, remains my most enduring role model. Her belief in leading with empathy and kindness has guided my approach to leadership. As she often reminds me, you get more with honey than with vinegar.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

One of the most meaningful highlights of my career has been developing and mentoring teams. Supporting individuals as they grow, take on new challenges, and advance into leadership roles is incredibly fulfilling. I have always believed that when people are encouraged to share ideas and take ownership, they rise to the occasion.

As a corporate trainer at Multi-Systems, I traveled extensively, working hands-on with hotel teams across the country. Those experiences, often in high-pressure environments such as airport hotels during severe weather events, reinforced the importance of adaptability and teamwork.

In my role as director of quality assurance, I partnered with hotel teams to improve operations and elevate the guest experience. Seeing teams implement recommendations and achieve measurable improvements was deeply rewarding.

Today, as a brand leader at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, I’ve had the privilege of helping guide iconic brands including Days Inn, Ramada, Travelodge, and, most recently, La Quinta. Supporting owners in their entrepreneurial journeys and helping them deliver memorable guest experiences brings me back to the foundational moments that first drew me to hospitality.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, the lodging industry made encouraging progress in advancing women into leadership roles across corporate teams, ownership groups, and advisory councils. Women are increasingly visible as operators, decision-makers, and strategic leaders, which is a positive shift for the industry.

At the same time, there is an opportunity to continue building momentum through intentional mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership development programs. Sustained progress will require ongoing commitment, but the foundation for meaningful change is clearly in place.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am optimistic about the future of diversity and inclusion in hospitality. Industry organizations and initiatives such as Hospitality Hued, BOLD programs, and Women Own the Room are helping expand access, elevate voices, and create stronger pipelines for diverse leadership.

Personally, I remain committed to mentoring within my organization, engaging earlier through community programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters, and connecting with Greek public service sororities and fraternities, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as colleges and universities. Encouraging young women to see hospitality as a long-term career, not just an entry-level role, is critical.

Hospitality offers a wide range of career paths beyond hotel operations, including technology, marketing, finance, and leadership. Helping associates recognize and pursue those opportunities will be essential in shaping a more inclusive and representative industry for years to come.