Creating Experiences and Championing Change

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Hospitality appealed to me because it sits at the intersection of people, experience, and storytelling. I’ve always been drawn to environments where connection matters—where the smallest details can make someone feel seen, welcomed, and cared for. What inspired me most was realizing that hospitality isn’t just about rooms or restaurants; it’s about creating moments and memories, whether for a family vacation, a business trip, or a personal milestone. That ability to positively impact someone’s experience stayed with me and ultimately shaped my career path.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to learn from both male and female leaders throughout my career, but some of the most influential mentors in my journey have been strong women who led with both their heart and their business acumen. My mentors consistently emphasized the importance of leading with empathy while remaining commercially sharp. They also modeled accountability, integrity, and the power of building meaningful relationships—both within teams and with partners and guests.

Two leaders who left a lasting impression on me are Barbara Raza, director of sales with Hilton for over 30 years, and Anne Marie Donoghue, vice president of sales at Trump Hotels. Both women helped pave the way for professionals like me who were eager to learn from their experience and leadership paths in hospitality.

One of the most valuable lessons I’ve carried forward is that strong leadership isn’t defined by titles—it’s built on consistency, trust, and showing up for your people every single day.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

Some of my proudest moments include helping launch and position new hospitality concepts, leading sales and marketing strategies that drove measurable revenue growth, and building long-term partnerships that strengthened brand presence within the community. Most recently, serving as director of sales & marketing for The Perry Hotel Naples has been a major highlight. Being part of opening a hotel from the ground up—shaping its story, culture, and market presence—has been incredibly rewarding.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, the industry continued making progress, particularly in recognizing and elevating women into leadership roles. While there is still work to be done, I saw meaningful strides in visibility, mentorship, and representation—especially in sales, marketing, operations, and executive-level roles. More importantly, conversations around equitable leadership became more intentional, which is a critical step toward lasting change.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m optimistic about the future. Hospitality thrives on diversity, and I believe 2026 and beyond will bring even stronger commitments to inclusive leadership, diverse talent pipelines, and intentional development of women at all levels. As the industry evolves, there’s a growing understanding that diverse leadership isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s essential for innovation, resilience, and long-term success.