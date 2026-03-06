What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

Amanda Wickham

My path into hospitality wasn’t traditional. After transitioning out of the military, I was in graduate school and simply needed a job. A friend who was working at a downtown hotel suggested that I should apply. At the time, the idea of working in a hotel felt intriguing. It was an environment I had always been curious about but had never experienced behind the scenes.

What began as a temporary role quickly became something more. I was drawn to the energy of the operation, the pace, and the sense that every day mattered. More importantly, I saw the impact that leadership had on the people doing the work.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

At the beginning of my hospitality career, Bo Schmitz, general manager, and Mark Xenophon, director of operations at my first hotel, inspired me to turn what was meant to be a temporary job during graduate school into a long-term career. Their example showed me that the strongest leaders hold high standards while creating an environment where people feel valued, supported, and motivated to do their best work.

Later, while I was serving as a guest services manager for The Witness Group, Chris Knapton, then regional director of operations, asked me a question that changed the direction of my career. During a leadership transition, he asked if I had ever thought about managing a hotel. I told him no. On paper, I was nowhere near qualified. His response was simple: “You know leadership. We can teach you the business.” That moment reinforced the idea that potential and leadership capability matter more than a perfect resume, and it shaped how I think about identifying and developing talent today.

Tommy Holmes, now our chief executive officer and at the time the regional director of operations, had a profound influence on my growth. He helped me truly understand the business and invested in my development in a way that exponentially accelerated my learning. He took the time to teach, to challenge me, and to create opportunities that stretched my thinking and my capability. His belief in my potential left a lasting impression, and when the opportunity came to return and work alongside him again, it was an easy decision.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

The highlights that matter most to me are the moments where we’ve built something that creates lasting opportunities for people.

At Ivy Hospitality, I’ve had the privilege of helping build the People and Culture function from the ground up during a period of rapid growth. That includes designing leadership development pathways, strengthening our culture framework, and launching initiatives focused on engagement, community impact, and leadership readiness across the portfolio.

Another highlight has been the opportunity to speak and contribute to broader industry conversations around leadership, workforce evolution, and the future of hospitality. But the moments I’m most proud of are the quieter ones—watching someone step into their first leadership role, seeing a general manager develop their bench, or hearing associates say, “This is a place where people truly care.”

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

We’ve made meaningful progress, particularly at the general manager level. More women are leading hotels today, even compared to just a few years ago. But when you look at director and executive leadership, the progress slows significantly.

The issue is not a lack of opportunity. The roles exist. The question is why more women are not positioned and prepared to step into them.

Moving into director and executive roles requires a different level of readiness. It is not just about leading teams well. It requires financial ownership, strategic exposure, enterprise thinking, and experience in making decisions that directly impact business performance. Too often, high-performing women are strong operational or people leaders but have not been given the broader business scope that builds confidence and credibility for senior leadership.

This is where our industry must be more intentional. Development at the director level cannot be passive or assumed. Leaders need to deliberately expand responsibility, provide stretch assignments, and give high-potential women visibility into the full business.

Hospitality does not lack talented women. What we need is stronger director pipelines and a deeper focus on building executive readiness. When we invest in that level of development, representation at the top will follow.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m optimistic about where our industry is headed, but the focus must shift from programs to outcomes.

Real progress will come when diversity and inclusion are treated as leadership responsibilities, not an initiative. It requires leaders who understand that equity is not about treating everyone the same. It is about recognizing potential, removing barriers, and making sure people have access to the experiences and opportunities that allow them to grow.

This work lives in everyday decisions. Who gets the stretch assignment? Who is given visibility? Who is trusted with greater responsibility? Who is being prepared for what comes next? Organizations that hold leaders accountable for building strong, diverse pipelines will be the ones that create lasting change.

Hospitality has always been an industry of opportunity. The future belongs to organizations that are intentional about expanding that opportunity, not just by hiring diverse talent, but by developing, promoting, and retaining it.

Diversity and inclusion are not about representation alone. It is about building leadership teams that reflect the talent, perspective, and potential that already exist within our industry. When we develop people with intention, both our teams and our businesses are stronger because of it.