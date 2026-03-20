Building Communities Through Hospitality Leadership

Naomi Frost

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I started in hospitality at 18, when I took a second job working overnight at a small, limited-service hotel in a town of fewer than 7,000 people. What began as a job quickly became a calling. I fell in love with the energy of the work, the rhythm of service, and most of all, the human connection at the heart of hospitality. Every time in my life that I tried stepping away from the industry, hospitality always pulled me back in.

My first manager showed me the meaning of true hospitality—from ironing pillowcases by hand for an extra touch of luxury to welcoming community groups to use our meeting room spaces. He taught me that hospitality is about care, generosity, and presence, not just transactions. That early experience shaped my approach to the business.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, and what were their most valuable lessons?

One of the most important mentors in my career and industry has been Mark Pilato. Mark frequently reminded me that life is a marathon, not a sprint. He reminded me to pace myself, protect my health, and value family and life outside work, not just chase accolades. He led with integrity and kindness, showing that no success is worth compromising honesty, integrity, and care for others. One of his phrases that stayed with me is, “Instead of trying to find what’s next, let what’s next find you.” That influenced the way I approach growth, focusing on depth over speed.

My mother and father were role models long before my career began. They taught me the value of hard work, faith, love, and truth. They encouraged my passion growing up for “helping the underdog,” which led me into community involvement and advocacy across healthcare equity, animal welfare, support for refugees and immigrants, and mentorship in the hospitality industry. My dad’s entrepreneurial spirit taught me that creativity and resilience are strengths in any path you choose. Their influence is something I carry into every role I take on.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

There are several moments in my career that I look back on with pride. During the pandemic, I led a hotel that not only exceeded all prior revenue records but also became certified as a safe place for victims of domestic abuse through our local Safe Journey network. That involvement reminded me that hotels can be both financially strong and deeply human places, keeping core values at the forefront of our business model.



While at this hotel, I also pioneered a partnership with a local high school to introduce students to hospitality careers, broadening their post-graduation options.

Additionally, I rebuilt many struggling properties’ operations and teams and led a Manager-In-Training program, many graduates of which went on to leadership roles within the company and industry.

In 2023, I was honored to receive the Red Roof Inns Circle of Excellence Trailblazer — Women in Leadership award, recognizing my leadership and long-term impact. That same year, I started the process to create my company, Frost Hospitality LLC. Through Frost Hospitality, I help owners and operators strengthen operations, guide brand transitions, and develop leaders—always with an eye toward operational excellence and community engagement. My work bridges passion and purpose, helping teams thrive while encouraging organizations to think beyond traditional models.

In my most recent work, I’ve expanded partnerships with universities, nonprofits, shelters, government offices, and veteran return-to-work programs, creating inclusive Manager-In-Training pathways and fostering leadership opportunities for emerging talent. It’s meaningful work that reflects not just what I do, but what I care about.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I feel that in 2025, the lodging industry continued to make progress in elevating women into leadership, even as gaps remain at the most senior levels. While women now hold a significant share of director and mid-level leadership roles, representation in C-suite positions is still growing and hasn’t yet matched the pace of women’s participation in the overall workforce. According to recent industry benchmarks, women are making gains in leadership pipelines, but they remain underrepresented at the highest levels of hotel ownership and executive leadership.

Where I have seen meaningful movement is through purpose-built initiatives that support women’s advancement. Programs like AHLA’s ForWard initiative and mentorship opportunities, the Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance, HerOwnership with AAHOA, Accelerate Women Leaders in Travel, Women Leading Travel and Hospitality, and hertelier provide networks, tools, and visibility for women pursuing leadership roles. Many global brands also now offer well-advertised training and development programs, such as Wyndham’s Women Own the Room, Choice Hotels’ HERtels and SOAR, Red Roof’s RIDE & SHE, and G6 Hospitality’s Light Her Way. Each year, I believe that these efforts strengthen the industry’s commitment to women’s leadership.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am optimistic about the future of diversity and inclusion in our industry, particularly as more companies recognize that inclusive cultures drive innovation, loyalty, and long-term success. The momentum from structured leadership programs and networks has laid the groundwork for more equitable opportunities, and I believe this will continue to expand.

At the same time, we’re navigating a broader climate where political divisions and societal pressures are affecting how companies approach staffing, revenue strategies, and inclusivity initiatives. I have seen firsthand in the past year how these external influences can create challenges for hospitality employers working to foster diverse, supportive workplaces. That makes it all the more important for us, as leaders, to stay grounded in core values and commit to inclusive leadership as a strategic and heartfelt priority, not just a trend.

Hospitality is, at its essence, about welcoming people and honoring their dignity. As we build leadership and teams that reflect a diverse, compassionate, and courageous spirit, we strengthen not only our companies, but also the communities we serve.