Lindsey Goedeker

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My mom. While I was exploring a business degree for my future career in high school, she noted that a traditional corporate path would only fulfill me if it was rooted in service and “heart.” Having spent my childhood traveling frequently for my father’s work, living in hotels while other kids were on standard vacations, I was already fascinated by the magic behind the lobby doors. I loved things like seeing our last name on the placard when we checked into the hotel and getting to know the team at the front desk.

I still remember the front desk agent who used to give me extra quarters when my sisters beat me on games in the arcade, and I was upset. It wasn’t until my mom made the suggestion to me that I realized the work of hospitality is truly the magic behind the moments I loved. When I found the hospitality program at the University of Central Florida, I realized that I could combine my business acumen with a deep-seated desire to take care of others.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

The first hotel I worked at was The Peabody Orlando, where I had the privilege of observing General Manager Barbara Bowden. Watching her lead with such visible care and precision across the property was transformative. She taught me that hospitality is as much about the hustle as it is about the service. To this day, I’ve never met her personally, but I still remember how she operated and how it felt to witness her work. It was somewhere between the hostess stand and the restaurant floors that I learned the importance of technical excellence, right down to knowing the difference between a Café au Lait and a “Café-at-laat”— which was a very embarrassing lesson to learn in front of a guest.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

A definitive career highlight occurred in late 2024. Through our company’s partnership with Accor Hotels, I had the opportunity to attend their conference in Dubai. At the Hospitality school, I studied a Lodging Operations textbook featuring the Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab on the cover. Standing on The Palm, representing my company at a global conference, I realized I had transitioned from a student of global operations to an active participant in them. It was a powerful reminder that this industry can take you exactly where you’ve dreamed of going.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, the industry saw landmark executive wins, with women now holding approximately 25 percent of all C-suite roles. Appointments, such as Rosanna Maietta as chief executive officer of the AHLA and Vickie Callahan as president of Peachtree Group, showed that women are increasingly leading in high-stakes operational and commercial roles. However, I continue to believe there is a “broken rung” in the career ladder at the manager level. We’ve proven we can promote stars to the top; our next challenge is ensuring the mid-level pipeline remains just as fluid.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

My outlook for 2026 is one of realistic optimism. To me, the very definition of hospitality, the generous and welcoming treatment of strangers, is inseparable from the mission of diversity. We must embrace an era of sponsorship, where we actively open doors rather than just offering advice. I have a colleague who taught me that women often only apply for roles when they feel they meet 10/10 criteria, whereas men apply even when they meet only 3/10. By being transparent about our hiring goals and encouraging stretch applications, we can ensure that our leadership teams truly reflect the global guests we serve